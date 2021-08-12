Monster Energy Releases "A Will Rock Solid" Documentary Video on Freestyle Motocross Icon Taka Higashino

It's hard to judge what may come about in the future if you don't know and understand the past. That much is true of any topic of discussion when it comes to everyday life anywhere on this planet. Just look at the covid numbers. It seems Oklahoma forgot about the huge spike we experienced going into the holiday season last year before getting a little control over it the first half of this year, and here we are again gaining big numbers. It goes to show that remembering history is crucially important to life today.