Sam Boak Welcomes New Office Employees to Boak & Sons, Inc.

Sam Boak is the president and founder of Boak & Sons, Inc, a residential and commercial contracting company based in Youngstown, Ohio. The company is one of the top contractors in the region for roofing, gutters, sheet metal, siding, and insulation. Sam Boak’s customers vary from Cleveland, Ohio all the way to Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and reach many of the cities and small towns in between. When businesses started to reopen after the COVID-19 shutdown, Boak & Sons saw an influx in service calls and lead requests. To help balance the administrative needs in the office, Sam Boak hired two new Contract Administrators.