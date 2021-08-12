Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV & Videos

Pay TV Services Market Will Hit Big Revenues In Future | Comcast, DIRECTV, Netflix

Las Vegas Herald
 6 days ago

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Pay TV Services Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Pay TV Services Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Pay TV Services Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

www.lasvegasherald.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pay Tv#Directv#Cable Tv#Directv#Ama Research#Cbs#Dish Network Lrb#Time Warner#Viacom#Wanda Media#Social Tv Platform#Offline#Satellite Tv#Iptv#North American
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Comcast
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Netflix
Country
China
Related
Businesswmleader.com

Roku And Charter Resolve Nine-Month Impasse Over Spectrum Streaming App – WM Leader

Roku and Charter Communications have resolved a distribution snag that began last December over the Spectrum streaming app. In a joint statement today, the companies said they had reached “a mutually beneficial agreement” for the renewal of the app on the Roku platform. “As a result of the renewal, the Spectrum TV App is now available for download from the Roku channel store. We are pleased to renew our partnership and offer this great streaming experience to our shared customers.”
Marketstvtechnology.com

Pay TV Subscription Losses Levelling Off

DURHAM, N.H.—Pay-TV providers appear to be holding their own when it comes to losing subscribers, according to the latest report from Leichtman Research Group. LRG found that the largest pay-TV providers in the U.S—representing about 95% of the market—lost about 1,230,000 net video subscribers in 2Q 2021, compared to a pro forma net loss of about 1,505,000 in 2Q 2020.
Marketsthedallasnews.net

Social Media Advertising Market Overview - Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape 2026

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Social Media Advertising examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Social Media Advertising study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Social Media Advertising market report advocates analysis of Alphabet, Facebook, Baidu, Yahoo! Inc, Microsoft, Alibaba, Tencent, Twitter, Aol(Verizon Communications), eBay, Linkedin, Amazon, IAC, Soho & Pandora.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

North America Big Data Analytics in Healthcare Market Projected to Reach $34.16 Billion by 2025 | CAGR 17.7%

Rise in demand for analytics solution for population health management, increase in adoption of big data in the healthcare industry, the emerging trend of eHealth, shifting preference from a pay-for-service model, which financially rewards caregivers for performing procedures, to a value-based care model, rewarding them based on the health of their patient are some of the key factors that are expected to fuel the growth of the North America big data analytics in healthcare market. However, lack of skilled & expert staff and patient data security issues are expected to hamper the growth of the market.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Behavior Analytics Market to Witness Stunning Growth | Bay Dynamics, Bottomline Technologies, Dtex Systems

Advance Market Analytics published a new research publication on "Behavior Analytics Market Insights, to 2026" with 232 pages and enriched with self-explained Tables and charts in presentable format. In the Study you will find new evolving Trends, Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities generated by targeting market associated stakeholders. The growth of the Behavior Analytics market was mainly driven by the increasing R&D spending across the world.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Luxury Kitchen Appliances Market Worth Observing Growth | Haier, Midea, BSH Appliance

The Luxury Kitchen Appliances Market has witnessed continuous growth in past few years and is projected to grow at good pace during the forecast period of 2021-2026. The exploration provides a 360° view and insights, highlighting major outcomes of Luxury Kitchen Appliances industry. These insights help the business decision-makers to formulate better business plans and make informed decisions to improved profitability. Additionally, the study helps venture or emerging players in understanding the businesses to make well-informed decisions. Some of the major and emerging players within the market are Robam, Panasonic, AB Electrolux, Haier Group, Midea, BSH Appliance, LG Electronics, Samsung Electronics, Miele & Cie KG & Whirlpool Corporation.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Horse Racing Software Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Form Genie, DataForm, RaceXpert

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Horse Racing Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Horse Racing Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Horse Racing Software market report advocates analysis of Profit Maximizer, BetMix, Midas Method, Myracing, Horse Race System, Proform Racing, Form Genie, DataForm, RaceXpert, Pro Punter Package, Betsender, BetAmerica & The Staking Machine.
ConstructionLas Vegas Herald

Architectural and Engineering Services Market Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future | IBI Group Inc, Foster & Partners Limited, Bechtel

The ' Architectural and Engineering Services market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Architectural and Engineering Services market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Architectural and Engineering Services market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar & Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Social Networks Software Market Seeking Excellent Growth | Zoho, Hivebrite, Bitrix, Yammer

The latest independent research document on Worldwide Social Networks Software examine investment in Market. It describes how companies deploying these technologies across various industry verticals aim to explore its potential to become a major business disrupter. The Worldwide Social Networks Software study eludes very useful reviews & strategic assessment including the generic market trends, emerging technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies that propel the market growth, along with major players profile and strategies. This version of Worldwide Social Networks Software market report advocates analysis of Monday, Zoho, Hivebrite, Bitrix, Yammer, Snapchat & Pinterest.
Energy IndustryLas Vegas Herald

Wind Energy Maintenance Market Next Big Thing | Major Giants Suzlon, Goldwind, Deutsche Windtechnik AG

The recent research publication on Global Wind Energy Maintenance market provides insights about evolution of the competitive environment, the lifecycle stage and opportunities. The survey with Wind Energy Maintenance investors & stakeholders in this sector, from APAC, EMEA and the Americas, reveals information such as large-scale projects with regulatory environments by country, Subsidies, tax incentives and direct investment. Along with this activity comes a stream of Wind Energy Maintenance M&A activity and growth, as producers strive to stay ahead of the curve. Some of the established and new companies profiled in the study are Vestas, Siemens Gamesa, GE Energy, Enercon, Nordex, EDF Renewable Energy, Suzlon, Goldwind, Deutsche Windtechnik AG, E.ON, Mingyang Smart Energy, GES Global Energy Services, Envision, ROBUR?SSC Wind, Dongfang Electric, Ingeteam Power Technology SA, BHI Energy, World Wind & Solar, Diamond WTG & GEV Wind Power etc.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

CFD Software Market Is Booming Worldwide | ANSYS, Siemens, Autodesk

The Global CFD Software Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about CFD Software Industry is its growth rate. Some major key players including ANSYS, Siemens, Dassault Systèmes, PTC Inc., Altair Engineering, NUMECA International, Convergent Science, Hexagon AB, ESI Group & Autodesk etc have been looking into CFD Software as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Social Advertising Tools Market Likely to Boost Future Growth by 2026 | Hootsuite, Facebook, Qwaya, GoraPulse

Stay up-to-date and exploit latest trends of Social Advertising Tools Market with latest edition released by AMA. A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Social Advertising Tools Market Outlook to 2026.A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Social Advertising Tools market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Social Advertising Tools Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
CarsLas Vegas Herald

Electric Vehicles Market Thriving At A Tremendous Growth | SAIC MOTOR, Changan, BYD

HTF MI recently released a research document on Global Electric Vehicles Market that includes survey highlights, in-depth interviews insights with industry experts, and a review of industry dynamics with help of our global network of consultants and executives within the OEMs & aftermarket. These market estimates have been evaluated considering base year as 2021 and by studying the impact of various macro-economic factors, local and regional regulatory regimes to better understand current market dynamics affecting the Electric Vehicles growth and further bottom-up approach is applied to deliver comprehensive company profiles of major and emerging players of the industry, including Chery, Tesla, NISSAN, General Motors, HONDA, FAW, BMW, HYYNDAI, Ballard, MAZDA, SAIC MOTOR, Changan, BYD, Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, Daimler, Toyota & Ford.
SoftwareLas Vegas Herald

Digital Media Production Software Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2026 | Apple, IBM, Oracle

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "Digital Media Production Software Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global Digital Media Production Software Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the Digital Media Production Software Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) Market Giants Spending Is Going to Boom | McAfee, Symantec, Sophos

The Global Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) Industry is its growth rate. Some major key players including JumpCloud, Check Point, CloudCare, ManageEngine, AVG, TitanHQ, Barkly, Webroot, Avast, McAfee, Symantec, Sophos, Fortinet, Incapsula, Redscan, Trend Micro & Bitdefender etc have been looking into Endpoint Protection Platform (EPP) as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
ComputersLas Vegas Herald

AI Infrastructure Market to Witness the Highest Growth - A revenue impact analysis by MarketsandMarkets

According to the new market research report "AI Infrastructure Market with COVID-19 Impact Analysis by Offering (Hardware, Software), Technology (Machine Learning, Deep Learning), Function (Training, Inference), Deployment Type (On-Premises, Cloud), End User, and Region - Global Forecast to 2026″, published by MarketsandMarkets™, the AI Infrastructure market is expected to grow from USD 23.7 billion in 2021 to USD 79.3 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 27.3%. The market growth can be attributed to several factors, such as increased data traffic and need for high computing power, increasing adoption of cloud machine learning platform, increasingly large and complex dataset, rising focus on parallel computing in AI data centers, and growing number of cross-industry partnerships and collaborations.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

High Performance Ceramic Coatings Market in North America to grow at 6.5% CAGR from 2019 to 2026

Global High Performance ceramic coatings market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across the Asia-Pacific region dominated the market in 2018, contributing nearly half of the market, due to increased industrialization and rise in awareness regarding the benefits of the High Performance ceramic coating market. However, the market across North America is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 6.5% during the forecast period.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

U.S. Hardware Encryption Market to Reach $259.12 Billion by 2026, Growing at a CAGR of 32.4%

Increase in consumer electronics such as smartphones and tablets, decrease in prices of hardware encryption devices, surge in regulatory compliances regarding protection of private & sensitive data, and rise in complexity & volume of data breaches and brute force attacks fuel the growth of the hardware encryption market. However, high capital investment and limiting use of encrypted devices in the U.S hamper the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, widespread adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and cloud services and technological advancement in encryption chip are anticipated to usher a plethora of opportunities for the market players in the near future.
Softwareatlantanews.net

AWS Managed Services Market is Going to Boom with Microsoft Azure, DXC Technology, Capgemini

A Latest intelligence report published by AMA Research with title "AWS Managed Services Market Outlook to 2026. A detailed study accumulated to offer Latest insights about acute features of the Global AWS Managed Services Market. This report provides a detailed overview of key factors in the AWS Managed Services Market and factors such as driver, restraint, past and current trends, regulatory scenarios and technology development. A thorough analysis of these factors including economic slowdown, local & global reforms and COVID-19 Impact has been conducted to determine future growth prospects in the global market.

Comments / 0

Community Policy