ethiXbase and the American Bar Association Rule of Law Initiative to host joint webinar on business integrity and anti-corruption compliance

Las Vegas Herald
 6 days ago

The webinar will take place on August 25th 2021 and will provide an opportunity for business integrity stakeholders to share innovations, resources and future opportunities related to Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Southeast Asia. The American Bar Association Rule of Law Initiative (ABA ROLI) and ethiXbase are hosting a...

www.lasvegasherald.com

LawPosted by
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Caldwell Intellectual Property Law Ranked for the 2nd Consecutive Year on the Inc. 5000 List at No. 349 and No. 1 fastest-growing law firm

BOSTON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine today revealed that Caldwell Intellectual Property Law is No. 349 on its annual Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing private companies in America. This is the second consecutive year that Caldwell IP Law has made it on this prestigious list climbing to No. 1 fastest-growing law firm in America. Caldwell remains one of the only law firms ever to be named on the Inc. 5000 list.
Lawlegalnews.com

Developments in patent eligibility law explored at ABA webinar

The American Bar Association will present a 90 minute patent eligibility webinar titled “Brave New World: Navigating the Very Latest Developments in Patent Eligibility Law in 2021” on Tuesday, August 24. Attendees will hear top experts on patent eligibility law describe the latest developments that attorneys need to be aware...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

The IBDEA Selects B&R Compliance Associates As Its Compliance Services Provider

CANTON, Mass., Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The International Beverage Dispensing Equipment Association (IBDEA) has selected B&R Compliance Associates, an EquipNet company, as its compliance services providerIBDEA members can now contact B&R for guidance and support on regulatory and compliance issues. As part of this new relationship, IBDEA members can access EquipNet's family of compliance service providers, including B&R, United Alliance Services, and Occu-Med.
EconomyHouston Chronicle

Zonar's Vice President of Safety and Compliance Wins Globee® in the 6th Annual 2021 American Best in Business Awards

SEATTLE (PRWEB) August 04, 2021. Zonar, the leader in smart fleet technology owned by Continental AG, today announced that Fred Fakkema, vice president of safety and compliance, Zonar, is a Gold Globee® winner in the Executive of the Year, automotive, transportation, storage and logistics category of the 6th Annual 2021 American Best in Business Awards.
Public HealthPosted by
@LockerRoom

COVID Vaccine Hesitancy Highest Among Ph.D.s

Shannon Thaler reports for DailyMail.com about a new study that offers interesting information about COVID-19 vaccine wariness. People with a PhD are the most hesitant when it comes to getting the Covid-19 vaccine, according to a paper by researchers from Carnegie Mellon University and the University of Pittsburgh. Researchers surveyed...
Lawlegalnews.com

Webinar delves into 'Construction Law: Complex Issues and Answers'

The National Business Institute will present the live video webinar "Construction Law: Complex Issues and Answers" on Tuesday, August 24, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. When complex issues threaten a client's construction project, attorneys don't want to be caught off guard by the difficult questions that are sure to follow. Avoiding disaster requires an understanding of the issues that goes beyond the basic. This advanced-level course will provide answers attorneys can use to help clients through change order disasters, project delay disagreements, construction defect disputes, and more.
PoliticsPosted by
IBTimes

Hong Kong Leader Tells Legal Body To Stay Out Of Politics

Hong Kong's leader on Tuesday warned one of the city's top legal bodies against getting involved in politics, in the latest sign of the government telling professional bodies to toe Beijing's line. Chief executive Carrie Lam's comments towards the Law Society come as China remoulds Hong Kong in its own...
Worldcoingeek.com

Ahmed Yousif to represent BSV blockchain at upcoming Sudan Fintech Summit

With 7.6 million mobile money wallets, 1.1 million e-wallets and $36 billion in electronic transfers conducted in 2020, Sudan is a country that’s pushing its financial technologies on to the next level. On 18-19 August, this budding industry will be in the spotlight as the world turns its eyes to the Sudan Fintech Summit where the BSV blockchain and ecosystem will be well represented.
AdvocacyWorld Economic Forum

The 'Millennial Manifesto' outlines principles for an inclusive future

The Davos Lab Millennial Manifesto provides principles to guide youth activism in a post-COVID world marked by greater examples of systemic inequalities. It offers a way forward to create a more inclusive world. Read the report "Davos Labs: Youth Recovery Plan" here. The long-term ramifications of the COVID-19 pandemic have...
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Smart Water Meter Market Changing Dynamics with Insights on Key Participants -ABB (Switzerland), Arad Group (Israel)

The Smart Water Meter market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.97% and is poised to reach $9.7 Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. The latest Market Research study report by DECISIVE MARKETS INSIGHTS on the Global Smart Water Meter market aims to provide a complete analysis of the market-related components influencing the market's company growth and development curve. The research also focuses on the recent market discoveries, such as current trends and a breakdown of the market-related products and offerings, the impact of macroeconomic issues, and many more. Quantitative analytics and qualitative reasoning are widely used to estimate sales volume, revenue, development, and new influencing variables, with an emphasis on the influence on global leaders and developing competitors before and beyond 2021.
Businessdallassun.com

Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd. gets Global Recognition by WEF

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 17 (ANI/NewsVoir): Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd. Asia's largest private medical response service provider company was recognised by the World Economic Forum's COVID Response Alliance for Social Entrepreneurs as one of India's Top 50 COVID-19 Last Mile Responders to the pandemic. All those with a commitment to marginalised communities, social entrepreneurship, and the crisis in India were invited to spread the word and to engage with the listed entrepreneurs and ecosystem initiatives.
Educationmit.edu

3 Questions: Martin Schmidt on MIT’s Strategic Action Plan for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion

Work on MIT’s Strategic Action Plan for Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion started last fall, and the plan’s first draft was released in late March 2020. Powered by inputs and feedback from three dozen community engagement sessions and a steady stream of email responses from students, staff, faculty, postdocs, alumni, and others, the plan is being revised and updated over the summer with hopes for a fall release. The development of the strategic plan is being led by Institute Community and Equity Officer John Dozier, along with Deputy ICEO Maryanne Kirkbride and Associate Provost Tim Jamison.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

NextHome continues to be named on Inc. 5000 List

Inc. Magazine Unveils Its Annual List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies. Pleasanton, CA - August 17, 2021 - Inc. magazine revealed its annual Inc. 5000 list this week, and NextHome is among the nation's fastest-growing private companies for the third year in a row. The seven-year-old company ranked No. 4025. The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment-its independent small businesses.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Blood Pressure Monitor Cuff Market is likely to Observe Marvellous growth by 2028, Key Players -Nihon Kohden custo med

The Blood Pressure Monitor Cuff market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.97% and is poised to reach $XX Billion by 2027 as compared to $XX Billion in 2020. The latest Market Research study report by DECISIVE MARKETS INSIGHTS on the Global Blood Pressure Monitor Cuff market aims to provide a complete analysis of the market-related components influencing the market's company growth and development curve. The research also focuses on the recent market discoveries, such as current trends and a breakdown of the market-related products and offerings, the impact of macroeconomic issues, and many more. Quantitative analytics and qualitative reasoning are widely used to estimate sales volume, revenue, development, and new influencing variables, with an emphasis on the influence on global leaders and developing competitors before and beyond 2021.
BusinessLas Vegas Herald

Veterinary Thermography Market to Reach $2850Bn, Globally, by 2027 at 6.3% CAGR - Decisive Markets Insights.

The Veterinary Thermography research report by DECISIVE MARKETS INSIGHTS focuses on the sector's key market characteristics, including historical data, present market conditions, the ecosystem, technological advancements, upcoming innovations, and company developments. It also evaluates the economic conditions of the firm to acquire a better understanding of regional as well as a global competitive advantage. It's largely made up of data and information acquired to evaluate the success of a marketing effort. The Veterinary Thermography research report study is entirely focused on revealing the best and new market potentials by giving accurate financial data, ensuring the success of the client's business in the overall marketplace. As a result, this business market research report has significant global relevance.

