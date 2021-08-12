Financial Research Software Market: A Compelling Long-Term Growth Story

Global heat exchangers market accounted for revenue of $16,624.0 million in 2018 and is anticipated to generate $29,316.0 million by 2026. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2019 to 2026. Heat exchangers are devices that transfer heat from one fluid (liquid or gas) to another fluid (liquid or gas) without being in direct contact with each other. Moreover, heat exchangers, also known as regenerators, are used in end-user industries such as chemical, petrochemical, oil & gas, to minimize the loss of heat. As the incoming and outgoing fluids move in opposite directions, they are also known as counter-flow heat exchangers. Heat exchangers are designed as per end-user industry's requirements. For instance, they are manufactured for a wide range of light hydrocarbons in the oil & gas industry.