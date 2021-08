While Minecraft does not have a dedicated camera mode, there are various ways to get great shots to look back on. If you have spent a lot of time on a structure or other creation, you can take a quick snapshot to look back on at any time. Viewing your screenshots on consoles or mobile is straightforward since they all go to the same location. That being said, PC users will have to do a little more digging to find it. Here is where you can find your Minecraft screenshots on your PC.