August 13 will forever be a special day for me. It was Aug. 13, 1979, that I introduced myself to the McPherson and surrounding communities as the new local sports writer. I was a nervous 22-year-old that walked into The McPherson Sentinel for my first job after graduating from the University of Kansas. I wasn’t a total greenhorn, however, as I had worked 2 years in junior college as a sports writer for my hometown paper, The Independence Daily Reporter, and also worked for the University Daily Kansan while in school at Lawrence, covering KU sports.