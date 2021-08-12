Live Nation, Ticketmaster to require proof of vaccination at select shows across U.S.

Dave Grohl discussed the excitement and lingering Covid-19 anxiety that has accompanied the Foo Fighters’ return to the road in a new interview with NME. Since returning to the stage in June, the Foo Fighters have played a handful of concerts and festival sets all over the country, often being the first band to “re-open” a venue as they did with New York City’s Madison Square Garden or Albuquerque, New Mexico’s Isleta Amphiteater. Of the latter show, Grohl said, “[I]t was the first time they’d had a show there in 688 days. And you could feel it in the audience. You could...