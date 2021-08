Wednesday is mainly dry, and then the remnants of Fred will bring tropical moisture on Thursday. Tomorrow morning will be muggy and warm with temperatures in the low 70s. There will be lots of clouds around, but also some peeks of sun here and there. The little bit of sun will allow temperatures to jump into the mid 80s. Most of the day is dry, aside from a spot shower north and west of I-495 in the afternoon. We drop off into the upper 70s by 7PM, but it will still feel warm with the humidity.