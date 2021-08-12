Bloomington District 87 sees multi-million dollar deficit on shrinking tax base
BLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) – A sagging tax base is cited as a major reason McLean County’s second largest school system is projecting a $5.3 million deficit. Like other public schools. property taxes are the largest source of revenue for Bloomington District 87, which estimates taxable land values will shrink by .475% even though Superintendent Barry Reilly said he’s bullish on future growth.hoiabc.com
