Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Bloomington, IL

Bloomington District 87 sees multi-million dollar deficit on shrinking tax base

By Howard Packowitz
hoiabc.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBLOOMINGTON (Heart of Illinois ABC) – A sagging tax base is cited as a major reason McLean County’s second largest school system is projecting a $5.3 million deficit. Like other public schools. property taxes are the largest source of revenue for Bloomington District 87, which estimates taxable land values will shrink by .475% even though Superintendent Barry Reilly said he’s bullish on future growth.

hoiabc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Mclean County, IL
Business
Bloomington, IL
Business
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
City
Bloomington, IL
Bloomington, IL
Government
County
Mclean County, IL
Local
Illinois Business
Mclean County, IL
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Taxes#Tax Revenue#Federal Stimulus Money#Multi#Ferrero Candy Company#Rivian Automotive#Brandt Industries
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden scrambles to limit damage to credibility from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - When President Joe Biden appeared in the White House East Room on July 8 to stress that the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan was proceeding apace, he declared that a Taliban takeover of the country was not inevitable. Five weeks later, the Taliban is in charge,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...

Comments / 0

Community Policy