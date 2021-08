Rivian's growth continues at an impressive rate. Not only are six new models in various development stages to join the Rivian R1T and R1S, but the Amazon and Ford-backed electric vehicle company also wants to build a second US-based factory. The Normal, Illinois factory is currently churning out those first two models. We first caught wind of Rivian's new factory plans last month but we didn't know where it'll be located. There's a much clearer picture today.