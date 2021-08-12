Fluent Commerce Teams with Adobe to Provide Best-in-Class Distributed Order Management

Solidifies Global Leadership Position for Document and Information Management Solutions for the Legal Industry. Morae Global Corporation, the global leader in digital and business transformation for the legal industry, today announced the expansion of the company’s North American and Asian operations and business with the strategic acquisition of Philadelphia-based information management provider Adaptive Solutions, Inc. (“Adaptive”). The acquisition strengthens Morae’s existing North American delivery and support capabilities for its comprehensive array of technology offerings and managed services designed to enable law firms, legal departments, and compliance functions to more efficiently and effectively manage their cost, information, and risk. News of the acquisition follows Morae’s announcement of new funding from BlackRock.