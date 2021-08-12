Special Weather Statement issued for Caledonia, Eastern Addison, Eastern Chittenden, Lamoille by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-12 12:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 23:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Caledonia; Eastern Addison; Eastern Chittenden; Lamoille; Orange; Orleans; Washington; Western Addison; Western Chittenden; Windsor Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southern Lamoille, west central Caledonia, northwestern Orange, southern Orleans, central Addison, southeastern Chittenden, northwestern Windsor and Washington Counties through 1115 PM EDT At 1014 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Jericho to Middlebury. Movement was east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, torrential rainfall and frequent lightning. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Barre, Middlebury, Montpelier, Morrisville, Calais, Braintree Hill, Waterbury Village, Websterville, Lincoln, Greensboro Bend, Worcester, Middlesex, Granville, Marshfield, Cabot Village, Ripton, Morrisville Village, Woodbury, Moretown and Starksboro. This includes Interstate 89 between mile markers 30 and 79. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH