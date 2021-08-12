Special Weather Statement issued for Crawford, Macon, Marion, Schley, Sumter, Talbot, Taylor, Upson by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 20:51:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-11 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Target Area: Crawford; Macon; Marion; Schley; Sumter; Talbot; Taylor; Upson STRONG THUNDERSTORMS WILL IMPACT PORTIONS OF MACON, MARION, UPSON, WESTERN CRAWFORD, SCHLEY, SUMTER, TALBOT AND TAYLOR COUNTIES THROUGH 1100 PM EDT At 1013 PM EDT...a line of strong thunderstorms was along a line extending from near Big Lazer Creek Wma to Maddox. These storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Frequent lightning and heavy rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. If you can hear thunder...you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Heavy rain may cause temporary street flooding especially in poor drainage areas. Some locations in the path of these storms include Americus, Thomaston, Buena Vista, Butler, Ellaville, Oglethorpe, Talbotton, Manchester, Montezuma, Reynolds, Plains, Ideal, Woodland, Yatesville, Andersonville, Junction City, Geneva, Sunset Village, Lincoln Park and Putnam. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS People outdoors should seek shelter immediately. Electrical appliances should not be used unless in an emergency. Motorists should slow down and be prepared for possible loss of control due to hydroplaning. MAX HAIL SIZE MAX WIND GUST