If you build it, they will come even decades after the movie first debuted. And when they come they will bring TV cameras. So for most baseball fans who aren’t in Iowa Thursday night, they can still watch the Field of Dreams game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox. It will be the current Chicago White Sox not the ghosts of the 1919 Shoeless Joe Jackson led-team that emerged from the corn in the Kevin Costner movies. Footwear will be worn by all.