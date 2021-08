FORT MYERS, Fla. – Officers are searching for the suspects who stole two motorized bikes in Fort Myers.

The bike thefts happened on Aug. 1 at around 11:16 a.m. at 2104 W First Street in downtown.

Detectives with the Fort Myers Police Department said the bikes were each valued at more than $1,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call FMPD or Crime Stoppers.