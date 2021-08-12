Giants have fans at MetLife for first time since end of 2019

Following the Giants week 1 loss to the Jets, they are set to meet face to face with an old friend when they travel to Cleveland for joint practices with the Browns. It has been over two years since the Giants traded Odell Beckham to the Browns. Since that trade went down a lot has changed. Both the Giants and Browns have found new head coaches, and Odell Beckham’s former teammates are largely gone from the Giants. Despite the fact that time has gone by, Odell Beckham has still had a lot to say about the Giants. For the first time since the trade went down, Odell Beckham Jr. and the Giants will finally meet.