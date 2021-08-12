Cancel
Giants have fans at MetLife for first time since end of 2019

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — For the first time since the end of the 2019 season, the New York Giants played in MetLife Stadium in front of their fans. It was just a training camp practice, but it was obvious it meant a lot for the players and fans to reconnect after the 2020 NFL season was played with games here in front of 78,000 empty seats because of the pandemic. The Giants distributed some 50,000 tickets to fans who requested them, and the team said just under 29,000 people attended the so-called Fan Fest.

