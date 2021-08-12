Cancel
‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Reveals that The Fonz Rode the Same Motorcycle as Steve McQueen in ‘The Great Escape’

By Joe Rutland
Pardon “Happy Days” fans if they’re happy. But on Wednesday, Outsiders learned that Henry Winkler and Steve McQueen have something in common. Winkler responded to a tweet from “Mother Jones” D.C. bureau chief David Corn by letting the cool cat out of the bag. Take a look at what Winkler said back to Corn and, well, to all of us Outsiders.

