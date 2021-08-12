‘Happy Days’ Star Henry Winkler Reveals that The Fonz Rode the Same Motorcycle as Steve McQueen in ‘The Great Escape’

Body A few days ago I was talking with my daughter and a friend of ours and I happened to mention Steve McQueen in our conversation because the Nova Theatre will be showing his motorcycle documentary “On Any Sunday,” this Sunday afternoon. My heart almost stopped when she said she did not know who he was! How can this be? Am I that old? No, that can’t be the problem. It is just an oversight on the younger generations’ part that they do not know who this man was. So I have decided to enlighten these younger generations on the “King of Cool.” You either liked him or you hated him, but you couldn’t deny he ruled the movie box office in the 1960s and 1970s with films like “The Sand Pebbles,” “The Thomas Crown Affair,” “Bullitt,” “LeMans,” “The Getaway,” “The Magnificent Seven” and “The Great Escape,” to name a few. He was also a motorcycle and racecar enthusiast. And he did his own driving stunts in his movies whenever he could. Now if this information has peaked your interest on some level, be it the movies or his love for racing, this might help—Lightning McQueen from the Disney movie franchise “Cars” is named in memory of Pixar animator Glenn McQueen, but we of a certain generation know better, no matter what they say! ;)