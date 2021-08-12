Cancel
Fort Myers, FL

5-year-old finishes cancer treatment at Golisano Children’s Hospital

By Katelyn Massarelli
NBC2 Fort Myers
 6 days ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. – A 5-year-old boy at Golisano Children’s Hospital got to ring the bell after 16 months of cancer treatment!

The hospital said Jeremiah rang the bell Wednesday, signifying the end of his inpatient chemotherapy. He is officially cancer-free.

Jeremiah was diagnosed with neuroblastoma and underwent 16 months of treatment, hospital officials said.

Before treatment, Jeremiah’s parents noticed he wasn’t acting like himself. Later on, he started limping, had repeated fevers, and eventually couldn’t walk at all.

“It was tough for our family, but we never lost faith that he would recover,” said Jeremiah’s mom, Daniela.

The Child Life team threw Jeremiah a Spiderman-themed party since he’s a huge superhero fan. The hospital said when Jeremiah grows up, he wants to be a cop, so he can be a hero too!

#Cancer Treatment
