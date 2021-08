We have the BEST produce in Ocean County. These Farmers Markets are awesome. From the "big" juicy strawberries to the most delicious peaches and tomatoes only found here in Ocean County. They've all been open for a while this season with some of the best I've tasted, ever. I probably say that every year, but this year the fruit is so tasty. Tis' the season for the best fresh fruit and veggies here at the Shore.