Fall means more than football

By Scott Loar
Beaumont Enterprise
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe start of the school year brings a great deal of attention toward the gridiron and high school football. However, there are many more students in Southeast Texas who are not on the football team, but none the less hard at work preparing for their own seasons. These students are members of the volleyball team, cross country team, cheerleaders, band, flag corps and twirlers. They work every bit as hard as the football players preparing for their time in the spotlight.

