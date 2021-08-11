Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Upper Saddle River, NJ

This Ranch-Style Home Underwent An Extra-Lovable Renovation

By Chelsey Bowen
HGTV
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGood bones, about an acre of land, a quiet street — the 1960s Upper Saddle River, New Jersey, home that designer/builder John Colaneri found was full of flip potential. Sure, the rooms were small and dark, but it wasn’t anything he hadn’t seen in 14 years of working in construction (and a rise to fame on the HGTV show Kitchen Cousins). John snatched it up. As he put reno plans in place, though, he started thinking: keeper. “I remember standing by a beautiful maple tree in the backyard and picturing our daughters running around,” he says. “That’s when I knew.” Instead of making the ranch another notch in his tool belt, John and his wife, Jennifer, made it their own. They opened up rooms, let in light by expanding window openings, and gave extra TLC to the kitchen and living room, their family’s favorite hangouts. And they lived happily ever after.

www.hgtv.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
Upper Saddle River, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hgtv#Windows#The Reno
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
Interior DesignThe Independent

8 simple tips for making the most of a small bedroom

Arguably we spend more time in our bedrooms than any other room of the house, and we’re conscious for at least some of it, so it’s well worth getting the room right. From inner city tenement blocks to chocolate box cottages, in the housing market space is at a premium, and a lot of the nation’s homes boast shoebox bedrooms in which you’d struggle to swing a cat.
Home & Gardengoodshomedesign.com

3 Bedrooms Shipping Container House

Who said container homes cannot be luxurious? As high life is usually associated with expensive items, containers are almost out of the question when it comes to building an expensive home. But shipping containers are not only cheap, but they provide a safe and durable home, not to mention all the room left to get as creative as you want with the design.
CelebritiesNew York Post

Inside Olivia Wilde & Harry Styles’ newly renovated LA love nest

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles are on (watermelon sugar) high after a sweet renovation of their Los Angeles home. The couple are shacking up in a modern chic Los Feliz abode that has been completely transformed in the last two years by up and coming interior designers, The Post has learned.
Home & Gardenarlingtonrealtyinc.com

42 Daffodil Lane

Absolutely Beautiful Home Located In Moncure Estates Community In A Cul De Sac! Walk Into Your 2 Story Foyer With Gleaming Hardwood Floors Throughout Most Of The Main Level. The Main Level Features A Living Room, Powder Room, Family Room & Kitchen. The Living Room Has Tons Of Natural Light! The Family Room Has Hardwood Floors, Surround Sound And Opens Up Right Into The Gourmet Kitchen! In The Kitchen You Will Find Beautiful Cabinets With Granite Counter Tops, Pantry, Stainless Appliances Including A Cooktop & Double Wall Ovens. This Home Also Has A Bump Out Off The Kitchen Which Can Accommodate A Large Table. The Bump Out Also Has Huge Windows Which Allows For Even More Natural Light. On The Upper Level You Will Find The Spacious Primary Bedroom, Primary Bath With Double Vanities, Shower Stall, Soaking Tub & Huge Walk In Closet! There Are 3 Other Great Sized Bedrooms, Upper Hall Bathroom & Laundry Room. In Your Walk Out Basement There Is A Large Recreation Room/Family Room, Full Bathroom, Legal 5th Bedroom Waiting To Be Finished & Tons Of Storage! The Back Yard Is Completely Fenced In! Front & Side Yard Areas Have An Irrigation System Installed. Gutter Guards Are Installed. Conveniently Located Near I95, Commuter Lot, HOV, Shopping & Restaurants!
Interior Designluxuryrealestate.com

The Best Homes To Renovate To Your Liking

If you want to buy a home to reform and do it to your liking we have made a compilation of a few so that you can choose the one that you think may be best for you. A property to reform is always a good option, it is usually cheaper than the price it could have if it were ready to move in and, in addition, you can adapt it to your needs.
Home & GardenLake County Record Bee

A surprising discovery: anecdotes of home renovations

The renovations to our new home continue. We didn’t expect to be refinishing the floor. But when we tore up the flooring that was buckling and warping in the summer humidity, we discovered the original parquet, spattered with paint, underneath. A man named Michael showed up with the biggest floor...
Interior Designgoodhousekeeping.com

27 Stunning Kitchens with White Cabinets

Cabinets painted in exuberant hues may be trending at the moment, but the popularity of white kitchen cabinetry still persists. Whether it’s white Shaker-style cabinets paired with classic white subway tiles, or white lacquered, handleless cabinets partnered with sleek, white quartz countertops, white cabinets have won over legions of homeowners and designers alike.
Tampa, FLdwell.com

This Neutra-Inspired Tiny Home Is a Miniature Homage to Modernism

With the clean lines of its steel-and-glass structure, ESCAPE’s new prefab nods to the past—but inside are a trove of modern updates. Tiny home builder ESCAPE’s new design, the N1, is marked by a 30-foot-long glass facade that ties the tiny house to the outdoors. The aesthetic is a familiar one, but for ESCAPE, it was uncharted territory. "We love trying new things," starts the company’s founder, Dan Dobrowolski, "so we decided to create our own version of a midcentury building."
Interior Designbackroadsnews.com

Craftsman home renovation ideas

Craftsman homes trace their roots to the late 19th century. An architectural style inspired by the Arts and Crafts movement that flourished in Europe and North America for roughly 40 years between 1880 and 1920, the American Craftsman home has endured into the 21st century thanks to its beauty and the unique feel its homes inspire. Many craftsman homes were built nearly a century ago if not even…
Interior DesignDomaine

30 Modern Fireplace Ideas To Inspire a Redesign

No matter what time of year it is, a fireplace always becomes the focal point of any room. Decorative or working, there's just something incredibly cozy and welcoming about a beautiful fireplace framing a living room or den. And when you think of a fireplace, you probably conjure up images of a more traditional hearth with loads of charm.
Home & Gardeninkansascity.com

SME Renovation Sensation Home Tour 2021

Benefitting the Shawnee Mission East SHARE Program. Celebrating Over 30 Years of Student-Led Volunteer Service. This year’s homes tour includes four beautifully renovated and newly built homes in the Shawnee Mission East area, featuring different styles and trends in home design. Order your Tour Pass now to make sure you don’t miss seeing these incredible houses.

Comments / 0

Community Policy