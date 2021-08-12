Cancel
Officials expect more workplaces to mandate vaccines & An Easy Way to Get Vaccination Records

 6 days ago

The Food and Drug Administration is expected to provide full licensure of the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine sometime in September, and with that, many are expecting more and more employers to require proof of vaccination as a term of employment. Just in the past few weeks, we have seen a reaction to the rise in positive cases across the Commonwealth, especially in our area. The CDC recognizes our area as experiencing substantial levels of community transmission and this poses a real problem for employers.

Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public Healthkxnet.com

Missouri Slope mandates COVID vaccine for all employees

Missouri Slope announces its new policy to mandate the COVID-19 vaccine for its entire existing team and all new employees, citing that a majority of employees are already fully vaccinated. A press release from Missouri Slope states, “[this] is a historic step forward in our battle to stop the spread...
Cape Girardeau County, MOStandard Democrat

Hospital officials urge getting COVID vaccinations

An emotional plea from health care workers at Saint Francis Medical Center: Please, get vaccinated against COVID-19. Saint Francis Healthcare System president and CEO Maryann Reese — trained as a nurse and working as a nurse Thursday — said the hospital is at a critical “all hands on deck” status. After closing its COVID ward in March, hospital officials have recently reopened a 50-bed unit, with plans for as many as 20 more beds, and reimplemented an incident command structure to manage the burgeoning patient count.
Yakima, WAPosted by
News Talk KIT

More Cases! Time to Get the Vaccine Say Yakima Health Officials

Another day and more COVID-19 cases reported in Yakima County. Yakima Health District officials say they're seeing increases in cases everyday. Last week the case count was 462 cases per 100,00. Today the number is 540 cases per 100,000. Health officials still term the level of community transmission as high. But while cases are spiking Yakima isn't seeing big increases in hospitalizations or deaths. In fact last friday 39 people were hospitalized. Today the number is 32 with no new deaths. 440 people have died over the last year and a half with 417 people who had underlying health conditions.
San Jose, CAKRON4

South Bay officials continue push to get more people vaccinated

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — As new COVID-19 variants continue to develop and spread, the push to get more people vaccinated continues. No appointment necessary — that’s the latest battle cry in the still-raging war on the surging COVID-19 variant in the South Bay. Public health on Wednesday announced a...
Public Healthnjbmagazine.com

The Workplace Vaccination Equation

Garden State businesses have grappled with an array of coronavirus-related executive orders and other regulations since the pandemic first hit the state last year, and companies continue to navigate yet another of the pandemic’s hurdles: How to address employee COVID-19 vaccination status in the workplace without running afoul of employment laws.
Georgia StateWSAV-TV

Kemp: More Georgians getting vaccinated; mandates bad idea

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp says the state has seen an increase in COVID vaccinations since a rise in infections fueled by the delta variant of the virus. But he said Friday that some people may never be willing to take the shots, and he reiterated his opposition to COVID-related mandates.
NFLktbb.com

More businesses are mandating COVID-19 vaccines. Is that legal?

(WASHINGTON) — With the delta variant surging, some businesses have begun announcing COVID-19 vaccine mandates for employees with some exceptions on religious and medical grounds. The announcements have led to relief for some and strong opposition and protests for others as well as a handful of states introducing legislation to...
KidsMedicalXpress

Easy steps to get your child ready for the COVID-19 vaccine

(HealthDay)—Vaccination is the best way parents can protect the health of kids 12 and older during the COVID-19 pandemic, the American Academy of Pediatrics says. AAP offers a checklist to prepare older kids and teens for the shot. To begin, tell their health care provider you're planning to have your...
Public HealthEater

Nevada’s Governor Urges Nevadans to Get Vaccinated to Prevent More COVID-19 Mandates

More than a week after reinstating a mandatory mask mandate for everyone indoors regardless of vaccination status, Gov. Steve Sisolak again stopped short of reinstating capacity limits and social distancing measures, instead asking Nevadans to get vaccinated against COVID-19 during a press conference on Thursday. He says his goal is to avoid future shut downs. “In fact, everything we’re currently doing is aimed at preventing just those scenarios,” he says.
Public Healthbigislandnow.com

Public Officials Plead With Hawai´i to get Vaccinated

Lieutenant Governor Josh Green is pleading with residents of Hawai´i to get vaccinated, as healthcare resources have grown scarce under the toll of a coronavirus pandemic now surging on the back of the highly transmissible and more severe Delta variant. Hospital beds across the state are filling up, with 224...

