Officials expect more workplaces to mandate vaccines & An Easy Way to Get Vaccination Records
The Food and Drug Administration is expected to provide full licensure of the Pfizer Covid-19 Vaccine sometime in September, and with that, many are expecting more and more employers to require proof of vaccination as a term of employment. Just in the past few weeks, we have seen a reaction to the rise in positive cases across the Commonwealth, especially in our area. The CDC recognizes our area as experiencing substantial levels of community transmission and this poses a real problem for employers.wswv.net
Comments / 0