Video: Rory MacDonald, Ray Cooper III have intense staredown at 2021 PFL Playoffs press conference

By Danny Segura, Follow @dannyseguratv
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 6 days ago

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – All eight fighters competing on the main card of Friday’s 2021 PFL Playoffs 1 event had a chance to size each other up.

On Wednesday at the 2021 PFL Playoffs 1 press conference, Rory MacDonald andRay Cooper III (22–7–1) faced off in a short, but intense staredown ahead of their main event bout. The two form part of one-half of the semifinals of the welterweight tournament.

Additionally, other matchups were featured in the faceoffs in Sadibou Sy vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov, Clay Collard vs. Raush Manfio, and Loik Radzhabov vs. Alexander Martinez.

Check out their eventful faceoff in the video above.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35z67y_0bP8NUkD00

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

