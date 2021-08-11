Impacts of the Summer Heat on Dairy Cows
Dairy cows can be significantly affected by the summer heat. Cattle can experience heat stress in temperatures as low as 70°F with humidity over 65%. Heat stress occurs when the weather conditions influence the cow’s internal body temperature to rise above 101.5°F. Cows become uncomfortable when body temperatures increase, hindering them from reaching their full immune, reproductive, and production potential. Understanding the potential impacts heat stress has on dairy cows is critical to sustain cow comfort, maintain herd efficiency, health, and profitability.www.hometownsource.com
