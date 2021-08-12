Fauci’s Agency Has Gone For The Dogs, Literally, A Brutal Display Conducted For Science

Dr. Anthony Fauci’s bureaucracy spent nearly a half-million dollars on the quasi torturing of healthy dogs in the name of “science,” a new report claims.

Citing evidence found in documents obtained through a public-records request, the White Coat Waste Project asserts that Fauci’s National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases administered an experimental drug to healthy beagles and then “intentionally infested with flies that carry a disease-causing parasite that affects humans.”

The group reports that some of the dogs howled in pain as the experiment, which cost $424,455, was carried out.

And, “At the end of the ongoing experiment,” the group notes, “the dogs will all be killed.”

What’s worse is that this is all completely unnecessary,” the WCWP argues on its website.

“Experimenters admit this investigational drug ‘has been extensively tested and confirmed…in different animal models such as mice…Mongolian gerbils…and rhesus macaques….’ There’s literally no excuse for Fauci to waste more than $400,000 of your tax dollars on abusing dogs.”

The research, which was conducted by the University of Georgia, involved 28 healthy, adult beagles. Documents obtained by the WCWP say they were all to be euthanized at the end of the experiment, which based on the schedule would have been sometime in June.

In a statement, WCWP Vice President Justin Goodman said, “It’s not just Wuhan. Fauci’s budget has ballooned to over $6 billion in taxpayer funding annually, at least half of which is being wasted on more questionable animal experimentation like these deadly and unnecessary beagle tests and other maximum pain experiments. Fauci needs to be held accountable for this staggering waste and abuse overseas and right here at home.”

The WCWP further noted, “These aren’t the only sick experiments on dogs that Fauci has funded. In 2016, WCW exposed how his NIH division was using tax dollars to buy beagle puppies and strapping capsules full of infected flies to their bare skin.”

