Tampa, FL

3 Climate Change Protestors Arrested After Blocking Parents From Picking Up Kids At Tampa High School

 6 days ago
TAMPA, FL. – Three climate change protesters were arrested today after sitting in the car pickup line according to police.

Investigators say at 3:57 p.m., three men entered school grounds and attempted to approach students to hand out climate change material.

The defendants are not students and had no lawful purpose for being on the campus.

Police say as the students were being dismissed, the defendants tried to distribute the material to them.

When the defendants were confronted by school administrators and the School Resource Officer, they sat down in the dismissal line which prevented parents from picking up their children.

Jonathan Tijerina, 26 – Donald J. Zepeda, 32 – Nicholas Vasquez, 23

Numerous attempts were made to get the defendants to move to a sidewalk, so they could continue protesting. After several requests, met with negative results, the defendants were taken into custody.

All three were charged with disrupting a school function and trespassing on school grounds.

