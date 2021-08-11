Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Detroit, MI

Landlord Speaks Out On Eviction Ban, Says Moratorium Isn’t Fair

Posted by 
CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 6 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – As the eviction moratorium continues to protect thousands of renters, some landlords say they’re at risk of losing their properties after going months without being paid.

“And a lot of them are not paying because they know they cannot get evicted,” said Tawanda Hall, a property owner in Detroit.

Child Tax Credit: How Much Money Should You Get This Month?

Tawanda Hall says she owns 10 units in Detroit, but only five tenants are paying rent.

“One lady six months,” said Hall. “She keeps saying she’s going to move, but she hasn’t, and there’s not much I can do.”

Hall says since even before the pandemic, she has been flexible and working out payment plans for tenants, but now she says she’s being taken advantage of.

“They’re not going to be able to be put out until who knows when,” said Hall.

Last week the Centers for Disease Control extended the eviction moratorium through Oct. 3.

The current eviction ban protects residents who live in areas with substantial to high COVID-19 transmission rates.

“Took a couple to court, and the court system has been pushing the dates back even after you get a court date,” said Hall.

The Covid Emergency Rental Assistance Program (CERA) helps both landlords and tenants by paying back the rent owed.

Although landlords can initiate the application process, they need the tenant’s participation for approval.

“The city is still wanting their tax money, and even though I’m in a payment arrangement, the interest is still building upon the money that I owe, and I can’t get anyone else into my properties because these people are holding the houses up,” said Hall.

According to the CERA website, landlords will have the ability to complete all application fields and uploads in the next few weeks.

Tenants will be notified to confirm the information submitted.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Comments / 4

CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
14K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Detroit, MI
Government
Detroit, MI
Society
City
Detroit, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Local
Michigan Society
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Landlord#Moratorium#Cbs Broadcasting Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Evictions
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
House Rent
Related
Detroit, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Whitmer: Spend $75M Of Pandemic Rescue Funds To Reduce Crime

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Monday proposed spending $75 million in federal pandemic rescue funding to reduce violent crime, calling it a critical issue that must be addressed amid double-digit percentage increases in several Michigan cities. The framework, if enacted by legislators, would allocate additional funding to...
Detroit, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Michigan Appeals Court Judge Karen Fort Hood Has Died

DETROIT (AP) — The first Black woman elected to Michigan’s Court of Appeals has died. Karen Fort Hood died Sunday, Chief Judge Christopher Murray said Monday in a news release. She was 68. Details of Hood’s death were not immediately available. “Since being elected to the court in 2002, Judge...
Posted by
CBS Detroit

AG Nessel Wants Higher Credits For Storm Victims

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Attorney General Dana Nessel is urging two of Michigan’s largest utility companies to increase the credits offered to customers who have suffered losses because of outages after nearly 1 million homes and businesses reported they lost power during storms last week. According to DTE Energy, the...
Detroit, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

Detroit Offers 3rd Vaccine Dose, Mayor Warns Of Virus Spread

DETROIT (AP) – Mayor Mike Duggan warned Detroit residents Monday to get vaccinated before the city and Michigan begin to resemble a number of southern and Midwest states inundated with COVID-19 infections primarily due to the delta variant. Duggan told reporters that the city will begin giving third shots Tuesday,...
Detroit, MIPosted by
CBS Detroit

UAW Members To Vote In Fall On Direct Election Of Leaders

DETROIT (AP) — The United Auto Workers union’s 397,000 members will vote by mail this fall on whether they want to pick their leaders in direct elections. In a posting on his website, union monitor Neil Barofsky says ballots will be mailed by an election vendor starting at 10 a.m. Oct. 12. They must be returned by 5 p.m. Nov. 12.
BusinessPosted by
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS Detroit

Michigan Reports 3,554 New COVID-19 Cases, 19 Deaths

(CBS DETROIT) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services announced 3,554 coronavirus cases in the state and an additional 19 deaths Friday. This brings the state total of COVID-19 cases to 922,687 and 20,030 deaths as of Aug. 16. Monday’s daily case count represents new referrals of confirmed...
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS Detroit

MRLA: 90% Of Michigan Restaurants Understaffed

(CBS DETROIT) – As the demand to dine-in goes up, restaurants are experiencing a staff shortage. “More than four out of five restaurants right now are closing either outright days, see a lot of Monday closures, sometimes Sunday evenings and a lot of lunch closures,” said Justin Winslow, the President & CEO.
Michigan StatePosted by
CBS Detroit

Michigan GOP Lawmaker Announces Bid For Attorney General

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — State Rep. Ryan Berman announced Wednesday that he will seek the Republican nomination for Michigan attorney general. The Oakland County lawyer said in a letter from his campaign that he’s running in the 2022 race to restore the rule of law and pursuit of justice and that current Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, has used her office as “a political weapon.”

Comments / 4

Community Policy