Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Master Class: Wainwright redefines 'complete' game vs. Pirates with two hits, RBI and shutout on 88 pitches

By Derrick Goold
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 6 days ago

PITTSBURGH — While attending college at Georgia Tech, right there in the shadow of the giants in Atlanta’s rotation, Trey Wainwright would clip newspaper articles about those Braves pitchers and send them back to his younger brother Adam to read about their prep, their thinking. One night he called to make sure Adam had read the new article in Sports Illustrated detailing Greg Maddux’s approach to pitching.

www.stltoday.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yadier Molina
Person
Tommy Edman
Person
Paul Goldschmidt
Person
Adam Wainwright
Person
Greg Maddux
Person
Nolan Arenado
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardinals#Doughnut#Georgia Tech#Braves#Sports Illustrated#The Pittsburgh Pirates#Bucs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Pittsburgh Pirates
MLB Teams
St. Louis Cardinals
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
NFLPosted by
Yardbarker

WR Larry Fitzgerald heading back to Cardinals?

Nothing has officially changed as it pertains to the future of 11-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. The veteran who turns 38 years old at the end of this month remains a free agent but, by all accounts, is welcome to re-sign with the Arizona Cardinals at any point assuming he wants to pursue winning a Super Bowl ring one last time.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

The Buccaneers Cut 3 Notable Players On Sunday

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers‘ 2021 title defense began on Saturday with a preseason loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. While the result of the game doesn’t ultimately matter, it proved to be the last game for several Buccaneers players. On Sunday, the Buccaneers announced the release of three players from their...
MLBnewsbrig.com

Five Red Sox players we don’t need to see for the rest of the season

Tomase: Five Sox players we’ve seen enough of this season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Feast or famine doesn’t begin to describe the Red Sox of the last two days, who followed a 20-run outburst on Wednesday with a two-hit whimper in Thursday’s 8-1 loss to the Rays. Beyond...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Kyle Schwarber Reportedly Suffers ‘Setback’ During Rehab For Red Sox

Dennis Eckersley: Chris Sale Taking Bus To Rehab Start 'Says Everything About Him'. Sunday provided great news and bad news for Red Sox injuries. Shortly after Alex Cora revealed Chris Sale will return next weekend, Jen McCaffrey of The Athletic reported that Kyle Schwarber recently suffered a setback while rehabbing his injured hamstring. Boston acquired Schwarber, out since early July with a hamstring injury, in a July 29 trade with the Washington Nationals.
MLBPosted by
Boston

5 takeaways as Kyle Schwarber’s first hits help Red Sox sweep Orioles

The Red Sox have won four out of five. The Red Sox won their fourth game in five attempts on Sunday, clinching a sweep against the Orioles with a 6-2 victory. The Orioles scored a run in the first inning, but the Red Sox weren’t far behind – – with two runners on in the bottom of the frame, J.D. Martinez drove a pitch off the National Car Rental sign in left field to give the Red Sox a 3-1 lead they would never relinquish.
MLBPosted by
The Spun

MLB Pitcher Carted Off After Taking Line Drive To The Head

Oakland A’s right-hander Chris Bassitt had to be carted off the field during Tuesday night’s game after he was hit in the head by a line drive. In the bottom of the second, Bassitt, 32, delivered a pitch to White Sox outfielder Brian Goodwin. Goodwin made solid contact on the ball and lined it upfield. Disaster ensued.
MLBthecomeback.com

Zack Wheeler makes history against Mets with two-hit complete game, helping Phillies to their best streak since 2011

Former New York Mets pitcher Zack Wheeler had a heck of a showing against his old team Sunday. Wheeler pitched for the Mets (and in their minor-league organization) from 2011-19, but signed with the Philadelphia Phillies as a free agent in December 2019. He came up with an incredible performance for the Phillies against the Mets Sunday, one that made a fair bit of team history:
MLBRed Reporter

Reds vs. Pirates, Game One - News, Lineups, & Pitching Matchups

The Reds start a 4-game home series with the Pirates tonight at GABP. The Brewers just went 5-1 in their two post-All Star Break series with the Buccos, so the pressure is on the Reds to perform similarly. The Brewers are off tonight, so the Reds can actually make up...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Release Wide Receiver.

The Chicago Bears and general manager Ryan Pace made a roster move on Tuesday morning. As teams across the NFL continue to trim down rosters from 90 to 85, the Bears dropped another one. The latest casualty is former Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Justin Hardy. Hardy joins fellow wide receiver...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Reds vs. Pirates: Pitching preview, prediction, and more

The Reds welcome a struggling Pirates club to town. It’s been a while. How long has it been since the Cincinnati Reds and the Pittsburgh Pirates tangled on the diamond? Mike Moustakas and Nick Senzel were in the Redlegs’ starting lineup for the May 12th affair. Don’t fret. The Reds and Bucs will make up for lost time over the final two months of the season.
MLBclevelandstar.com

MLB roundup: Phillies' Zack Wheeler pitches 2-hit shutout

Zack Wheeler tossed a complete-game, two-hit shutout against his former team as the Philadelphia Phillies defeated the New York Mets 3-0 on Sunday, completing a series sweep. Wheeler (10-6) continued to make a strong case for the National League Cy Young Award. He walked one and struck out 11, his sixth time this season striking out at least 10. He now leads the majors with 181 strikeouts.
MLBCBS Sports

Zack Wheeler pitches two-hit complete game shutout vs. Mets as first-place Phillies earn eighth straight win

Philadelphia Phillies right-hander Zack Wheeler suffocated his former team with a complete game shutout on Sunday at Citizens Bank Park (PHI 3, NYM 0). With that gem, Wheeler pitched the first-place Phillies to their eighth straight win -- their longest win streak in more than a decade -- and dropped the New York Mets to third place for the first time since late April. For the Phillies, the win also completes a three-game sweep of the Mets.
Wisconsin Rapids, WIonfocus.news

Rafters Shutout Mallards, in Pitching Showcase

Wisconsin Rapids finish 8-4 against Madison this season. Wisconsin Rapids, WI – The Wisconsin Rapids Rafters (27-31) blanked the Madison Mallards (28-28) 3-0, as the Mallards stranded six runners in scoring position. The Rafters improve to 5-1 against the Mallards at Witter Field this season. The three runs scored by...
MLBtalesbuzz.com

Cardinals vs. Pirates prediction: Bet on Adam Wainwright

Thought we were turning the corner, but Rico Laraja writes, “There are people that actually bet your picks. So learn how to do this a little better.”. My apologies, Rico. There is a guy that used to be Governor of New York. Let me let him explain. “The serious allegations made against me have no credible basis. Don’t get me wrong, this is not to say there are not 11 gamblers who I truly offended. There are. And for that I deeply, deeply apologize. I take full responsibility for my actions. My sense of humor can be insensitive and off-putting … but the best way I can help now is to step aside.”
MLBESPN

Mahle, Reds beat Pirates 3-2, complete 4-game sweep

CINCINNATI -- — Tyler Mahle struck out 10, Kyle Farmer delivered another key hit and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 3-2 Sunday for a four-game sweep. Nick Castellanos added a double and scored as playoff-chasing Cincinnati continued its dominance of the Pirates, improving to 9-1 against them this season. Dating to last season, the Reds have won 13 of 14 games from Pittsburgh.

Comments / 0

Community Policy