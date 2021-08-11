Detroit’s Water Department Facing Lawsuit From Mayoral Candidate Anthony Adams

(CBS DETROIT) – Detroit Mayoral candidate Anthony Adams wants control of the city’s water and sewerage department turned over from the Great Lakes Water Authority back to the city.

In an article by The Detroit Free Press, Adams said, “The Great Lakes Water Authority has been formed in a manner that has left the citizens in the city of Detroit defenseless against flooding. And so, to that end, we believe that action must be taken to protect the citizens that live in our city.

The GLWA was founded in 2014 as part of the city’s bankruptcy proceedings.

The Detroit Free Press also reported that Adams plans to file the lawsuit in two weeks, claiming that the GLWA has not been doing what they are supposed to as flooding at this capacity has not been seen before.

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.