Tourist helicopter crashes in Russian crater lake; 8 missing

Republican representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado is facing a massive backlash online for her insensitive joke about Afghans who fell off a US military plane on Monday in their desperation to get out of the strife-torn country.In a tweet, accompanying the video of hundreds of Afghan men swarming a US military plane as it taxied on the runway, Ms Boebert said: “At least they won’t have to read mean tweets.”Reports said that several men fell to their deaths after the plane took off.She also appeared to root for the Taliban that took control of Afghanistan two days ago by...