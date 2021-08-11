Cancel
Tourist helicopter crashes in Russian crater lake; 8 missing

 6 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — A helicopter carrying tourists plunged into a deep volcanic crater lake on the Kamchatka Peninsula in Russia’s far east Thursday, and rescuers were searching in the lake for up to eight people missing, officials said. At least eight others reportedly survived. The helicopter crashed in the Kronotsky...

Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Prototype Russian Ilyushin Propellor Plane Crashes On Test Flight

On Tuesday, tragic reports have come in of a Russian military prototype turboprop crashing during a test flight. As seen on direct footage of the accident, the aircraft’s right engine appears to have caught on fire, causing the plane to dive straight into the ground, followed by an explosion. Reports suggest none of the crew have survived the crash.
EnvironmentPosted by
WGAU

Rescue crews in Turkey search for 34 still missing in floods

ANKARA, Turkey — (AP) — Rescue workers in Turkey kept up the search Tuesday for 34 people still missing after severe floods ravaged parts of the country's Black Sea coast, with excavators clearing the sludge and building wreckage that was left behind. At least 77 people were killed after torrential...
Environmentwrde.com

Floods hit northern Turkey; 1 killed, several missing

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Heavy rains triggered severe floods and mudslides in northern Turkey on Wednesday, killing at least one person, leaving others missing or injured and sweeping away cars in raging torrents, officials said. Helicopters scrambled to rescue people stranded on rooftops. The floods hit the Black Sea coastal...
Militaryabc17news.com

Afghan military plane crashes in Uzbekistan; cause disputed

MOSCOW (AP) — An Afghan military plane crashed in Uzbekistan over the weekend and Uzbek authorities issued conflicting reports on the cause. That came as dozens of Afghan military aircraft carrying hundreds of servicemen reportedly reached Uzbekistan, among the thousands fleeing after the Taliban recaptured Kabul. The plane crash in southeastern Uzbekistan was reported by local media and confirmed by Uzbekistan’s Defense Ministry. Later Monday, Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti reported it was told that Uzbekistan’s air defense system had downed the plane. The Prosecutor General’s office in Uzbekistan issued, then retracted, a different statement, saying an Afghan military plane collided with an Uzbek plane. The Associated Press couldn’t immediately reconcile those conflicting reports.
Public Safetysandiegouniontribune.com

Russia evacuates summer camp because of a forest fire

MOSCOW — Russian emergency officials said Sunday over 800 people have been evacuated from a summer camp in Russia’s southern Urals because of a forest fire that raged just one kilometer (half a mile) away. A total of 750 children and 87 personnel were evacuated from the camp in the...
Environmentspectrumlocalnews.com

Turkey evacuates some flooding victims; death toll hits 62

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkey sent ships to help evacuate people and vehicles from a northern town on the Black Sea that was hard hit by flooding, as the death toll in the disaster rose Sunday to at least 62 and more people than that remained missing. Torrential rains pounded the...
Aerospace & Defenseatlanticcitynews.net

Three Pilots Die After Military Plane Crashes Near Moscow

Three crew members have died after a military plane crashed during a test flight near Moscow on August 17. Russia's United Aircraft-Building Corporation (OAK) said the only operational prototype of the IL-112V military cargo plane crashed near the town of Nikolskoye, killing three crew members aboard. OAK also said that...
Accidentsriviera-maya-news.com

Seven killed after runaway semi runs over convoy of motorcyclists

Mexico City, Mexico — A vehicle accident along a Mexico City highway has left a preliminary balance of seven dead and 15 injured. The accident was reported Sunday afternoon when a semi traveling the Mexico-Cuernavaca highway lost his breaks. The large unit crashed into a group of 13 motorcycles who...
AfghanistanPosted by
Indy100

Heartbreaking video of girl in Afghanistan becomes symbol of ‘shattered future’ under Taliban

An Afghan girl has voiced her despair at the world’s treatment of her country, as Taliban insurgents declare the country is under their control after a devastating sweep of power. A video of the girl, whose identity is unknown, was posted to Twitter on Friday by Masih Alinejad, an Iranian journalist and activist.“We don’t count because we were born in Afghanistan,” the tearful girl laments in the clip. “I cannot help crying,” she adds. “No one cares about us. We’ll die slowly in history.”“We do not count because we were born in Afghanistan . . . We’ll die slowly...
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Lauren Boebert jokes about Afghans falling from US plane

Republican representative Lauren Boebert of Colorado is facing a massive backlash online for her insensitive joke about Afghans who fell off a US military plane on Monday in their desperation to get out of the strife-torn country.In a tweet, accompanying the video of hundreds of Afghan men swarming a US military plane as it taxied on the runway, Ms Boebert said: “At least they won’t have to read mean tweets.”Reports said that several men fell to their deaths after the plane took off.She also appeared to root for the Taliban that took control of Afghanistan two days ago by...
Militarymarketresearchtelecast.com

US B-52 bombers attack Taliban gathering in Afghanistan

US B-52 bombers have attacked a Taliban gathering in the city of Sheberghan, capital of Jauzjan province, confirmed Fawad Aman, a spokesman for the Afghan Ministry of Defense. MailOnline reported Saturday that US President Joe Biden has ordered B-52 bombers and AC-130 Specter heavy attack aircraft to attack Taliban positions in Afghanistan, which are advancing on key cities.

