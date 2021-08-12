Cancel
Relationship Management Experts Invite Business Community Members to Supercharge their Networking Skills

 6 days ago

LOS ANGELES (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. Professionals who fear their networking skills may be a little rusty after months of digital events can now get expert training to reinvigorate their communications and connections from the relationship experts at Covve. The state-of-the-art relationship management tool has designed an inspiring new course to help professionals around the world supercharge their networking skills and get back to their business best.

SoftwareHouston Chronicle

Healthcare Hospitality Network (HHN) Announces Unprecedented Partnership with Arreva, Global Thought Leader in All-in-One, Digital Fundraising, Donor Relationship Management, Auction & Event Software, and Healthcare Hospitality Applications

Healthcare Hospitality Network, the industry’s only professional association, establishes an unprecedented partnership with Arreva, the trusted advisor, thought leader and provider of technology with purpose for more than three decades to nonprofit organizations worldwide, many national organizations including Ronald McDonald House Charities® Chapters worldwide, Boys & Girls Clubs, Humane Societies, Rotary Clubs, and Police Athletic Leagues, as well as other healthcare hospitality houses. Arreva was also named exclusive title sponsor for the 2021 Healthcare Hospitality Network Virtual Conference and HHN’s “Ask the Expert” Thought Leadership and Educational Series for Healthcare Hospitality House Professionals reflecting their commitment to Healthcare Hospitality House Network members and their mission, and their essential programming.
JobsAxios

School and Community Programs Manager

Founded in 1932, and led by internationally renowned Music Director Christopher Warren-Green, the Charlotte Symphony is the largest arts employer in the region. We employ 58 professional full-time orchestra musicians, serve two diverse youth orchestras, and offer significant educational programming for our communities. Today, we continue as a 21st-century orchestra, responsive to and engaged in the narrative of our community, and opting to employ music as a tool for building community, and as an agent for change.
Personal Financemartechseries.com

eGain Virtual Financial Coach Experiences Early Success with Credit Unions

EGain, the leading cloud platform for customer engagement automation, announced that 25 credit unions have deployed the eGain Virtual Financial Coach since its launch in March earlier this year. Marketing Technology News: Avatier Unveils 2021 Spring Release Identity Anywhere Suite. Thousands of consumers are already using the Coach for advice...
EconomyMySanAntonio

Zinrelo's Loyalty Platform helps Counter Culture DIY increase repeat purchase revenues to 80.52%

PALO ALTO, Calif. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Counter Culture DIY sought Zinrelo’s loyalty rewards platform to implement a rewards program optimized for their specific business needs. While evaluating loyalty rewards platforms, they were looking for a solution which used data analysis to address specific business objectives. Along with the data analysis, Counter Culture DIY wanted a software that could easily integrate with their WooCommerce e-commerce platform. Zinrelo offered Counter Culture DIY a platform which had a data centric approach, was easy to install and could be customized as per their brand requirements. Counter Culture DIY launched Culture Cash Rewards with a focus on increasing customer retention and repeat purchases.
Small Businessfoxbaltimore.com

Summer business program teaches students entrepreneurial skills

Youth in Business (YiB) cultivates the entrepreneurial leadership skills of high school-aged youth by providing hands-on experience operating an art-based business. Laila Amin, an alumni mentor, and member Zariah Smithwick join us to tell us about this summer's projects. Youth in Business Summer Intensive participants will present five new t-shirt...
JobsTechRepublic

Turbocharge your networking career by learning the skills needed for Cisco certification

This training goes at your own pace and can help you gain the valuable skills that will help you achieve Cisco certifications, such as CCNA, CCNP, ENCOR and CCIE. With the dramatic rise in remote work over the last two years, many companies are starting to expand their cloud-based operations, leading to a more hybrid digital framework. Cisco has recently developed new technology for these types of hybrid-cloud networks, and skills in that area will be in high demand for quite some time. That's why anyone with networking experience may want to take a look at "The 2021 Cisco CCNA & CCNP Certification Training Bundle" while it's available at a discount for $49.99.
Small Businessnational.edu

How Do Financial Management Skills Help You in a Business Career?

Good financial management skills are invaluable for any type of business career, and it’s not just those who work in the finance department who need them. Everyone in an organization can contribute to a company’s growth by monitoring expenses and making sure all financial-related procedures are followed. It doesn’t matter if you’re building your own small business or if you’re part of something bigger, whether you work in accounting or HR, what you do as an individual can have an impact. And the more you know about managing finances, the better it is for your company, your career, and your personal life.
BusinessMySanAntonio

PCF Insurance Services Welcomes Rice Insurance Into Network With New Partnership

PCF Partners with Rice Insurance to provide increased resources for the agency. PCF Insurance Services (PCF) announced the completion of a strategic partnership with Rice Insurance, located in Bellingham, Washington. As part of the partnership, Rice Insurance Partner, James Fritts, will become an owner and partner of PCF Insurance Services.
Chicago, ILinforms.org

Tenure-track position in business analytics at DePaul University's Driehaus College of Business

The Department of Management and Entrepreneurship at DePaul University's Driehaus College of Business invites applications for a full-time assistant professor tenure-track position in business analytics, with a focus on Business Analytics, beginning academic year 2022-2023. Applicants should have: 1) A doctorate in management, business, computer science or related field with a specialization in business analytics; 2) A strong program of scholarly productivity consistent with the rank; and 3) Instructional capabilities at the undergraduate and graduate levels. Prior university teaching experience in Business Analytics is strongly preferred and candidates with prior industry experience are valued. We also invite applications from candidates with experience and a track record of publication in top journals seeking credit toward tenure. Responsibilities of the position will include teaching undergraduate and graduate courses in Business Analytics, including but not limited to business analytics tools, data visualization, data management and analysis of business strategy and capstone, maintaining a program of active scholarship, and university service. This position will contribute to the leadership, growth, and reputation of the MS in Business Analytics program and includes teaching undergraduate Business Analytics courses.
Richmond, KYeku.edu

Bachelor of Business Administration – Management

Become an assertive, knowledgeable leader in a hyper-competitive global market. EKU’s 100% online bachelor of business administration in management provides students with the knowledge and skillsets necessary to effectively manage organizational operations and resources. Through engaging, high quality coursework students are prepared to meet the challenges and opportunities of today’s organizations. Graduates are prepared to take on key positions as effective team leaders and are poised to move quickly into upper management.
ComputersMySanAntonio

UZIO Announces Numerous Updates to Its Payroll, HR, and Benefits Management Platform

RESTON, Va. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. SMBs using the UZIO payroll system will no longer need to worry about maintaining federal, state, or local requirements for minimum wage on a “per paycheck” basis. The newest round of updates will allow employers to set minimum wage rates for employees, which the system will automatically compare against employee pay stubs. If the system determines an employee is receiving less than the required minimum wage, their compensation for that pay period will be adjusted accordingly to meet the mandated minimum. Since many states require employers to provide PTO information, UZIO has also implemented “Paid Time Off Details”, an information field that is automatically generated on each employee paycheck, providing employees with their time accrued, used, and total PTO balances.
martechseries.com

Future Of MarTech Depends On CMO-CIO Relationship

New CMO Council Research Finds A Better CMO-CIO Working Relationship Drives Mature Capabilities And Higher MarTech Performance. As companies emerge from the pandemic, marketing and MarTech lie at the heart of the recovery. To optimize MarTech investments, marketing needs to have a very effective working relationship with IT that spans strategy, selection and management. Yet fewer than one out of four marketing organizations has such a relationship.
MySanAntonio

ClearCompany Featured On Inc. 5000 List of Fastest-Growing Private Companies for 6th Consecutive Year

BOSTON (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. ClearCompany, the premier talent management platform for planning and analytics, talent acquisition, employee engagement, and performance management, today announced their inclusion on the annual Inc. 5000 list at No. 3498. This is their sixth consecutive year on the Inc. 5000, putting ClearCompany in the top 2% of companies to receive the honor. Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.
BusinessMySanAntonio

Atlantech Online names Ari Rebach as Director of Network Engineering

Fiber and Cloud Calling company taps Cisco Webex Engineer as Director of Network Engineering. Atlantech Online, Inc., a leading fiber and cloud calling company, today announced the appointment of Ari Rebach as Director of Network Engineering (DNE). Rebach brings 23 years of experience in the critical telecommunications infrastructure industry and will support the company’s strategy to accelerate network expansion to serve customers and partners. Focused on network architecture and reliability, this role leads the company’s data and voice engineering divisions and brings them into one fully integrated team.
Businessaithority.com

ClarityCX1 Announces The Launch Of The 1st Salesforce Industry Cloud B2B Strategic Account Management Solution Specifically Tailored For Multiple Vertical Markets

ClarityCX1 Ltd., an Industry Cloud SaaS company announced the launch of its CX1 solution on the Salesforce Lightning platform tailored for vertical industry B2B sales account teams. The first release of CX1™ will support customer-facing teams in the Life Sciences/Pharmaceutical sector followed by subsequent releases for Medical Devices, High-Tech/Manufacturing and Financial Services. The CX1™ Salesforce solution is designed to provide a repeatable way for B2B sales/account teams to engage with stakeholders more strategically regardless of the complexity of the customer environment.
JobsNext Avenue

7 Digital Marketing Jobs for Beginners

A guide to the skills needed, where to earn certificates and starting pay. Looking for a new job is always a challenge. But digital marketing jobs are on the rise and may be worth considering if you're looking to switch careers in midlife. Here are seven possibilities:. Social Media Manager.

