Improving your chances for deer quality and tips on holding them on your property

Registration is required for this activity. Please contact leader(s). Join us for 3 days of paddling and 2 nights of camping in Casco bay, Maine. The distances will be moderate (8-12 miles) with some exposure to open water. We can accommodate some people new to kayak camping, but you should have some camping experience, either backpacking or car camping. Rain has been frequent this season, which is challenging for campers to stay dry. Of course, multi-day trips are subject to changing weather, so you need to be capable of paddling level 2 conditions: 15kt winds and 2ft seas with a loaded boat. There is a recent resurgence of Covid-19 and our group will be in close quarters for a long weekend, sharing group meals (which you may opt out of). Our target campsite is not large and maybe occupied, so our camping space might be tight. There is no vaccine requirement for AMC trips (don't ask, don't tell). You will need to be comfortable with these additional risks.