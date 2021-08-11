Improving your chances for deer quality and tips on holding them on your property

Bright red tomatoes, crunchy cucumbers, warm corn on the cob means fresh, delicious fruits and vegetables. Despite all the fresh produce grown in Wisconsin during the summer months, 83% of adults in Eau Claire County report not eating the recommended five servings of fruits and vegetables each day for good health according to the Wisconsin Behavior Risk Factor Surveys in 2015, 2017, and 2019. Additionally, obesity and physically inactivity are local health concerns. Based on self-reported height and weight, an estimated two out of every three Eau Claire County adults are either overweight or obese (Wisconsin Behavior Risk Factor Survey, 2017-2019). Additionally, almost two of every five adults aged 20 and over report no physical activity (2021 County Health Rankings, 2017).
