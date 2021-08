It is a common neurodevelopmental disorder affecting children. One out of 10 children between ages four to seventeen gets diagnosed with ADHD. A child presenting different signs like fidgeting or restlessness may have Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder, commonly known as ADHD. Children with ADHD exhibit various symptoms that often go unnoticed. Sometimes the symptoms get mixed with the usual behaviors existing among children of a certain age. Many studies report that the symptoms of ADHD improve with age. However, it still needs a combination of medicine and behavioral therapies. Parents spend most of their time with children after their learning hours. The teachers at school or other learning places may somewhat manage the ADHD symptoms. Still, parents also need to learn specific management techniques to help their children. Behavioral therapies help children with ADHD to cope with their symptoms.