Duggan, Detroit Community Celebrate $2 Million Transformation Of 78-Acre O’Hair Park

(CBS DETROIT) – In one of Detroit’s largest renovations, O’Hair park is back open, boasting an entirely new look this time around.

Mayor Duggan joined community members today for the unveiling of the park’s $2 Million renovations.

Fourth Stimulus Check: Will You Get Another Relief Payment?

“Over the past eight years, we’ve completely remade more than 150 neighborhood parks, and of them, O’Hair has been the largest and most ambitious,” said Duggan. “What had been largely a dead spot in the middle of this neighborhood is now community anchor for children and their families to enjoy recreation and fitness within safe walking distance from home.”

It now includes the following amenities:

8 soccer fields

2 softball fields

2 Detroit Pistons basketball courts

1 baseball field

1 Mile Walking Path

2 Picnic Shelters

Fitness Equipment

40-car parking lot

New Comfort station

Playground enhancement

Benches, Picnic Tables, Bike Racks

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.