Detroit, MI

Duggan, Detroit Community Celebrate $2 Million Transformation Of 78-Acre O'Hair Park

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 6 days ago

(CBS DETROIT) – In one of Detroit’s largest renovations, O’Hair park is back open, boasting an entirely new look this time around.

Mayor Duggan joined community members today for the unveiling of the park’s $2 Million renovations.

“Over the past eight years, we’ve completely remade more than 150 neighborhood parks, and of them, O’Hair has been the largest and most ambitious,” said Duggan. “What had been largely a dead spot in the middle of this neighborhood is now community anchor for children and their families to enjoy recreation and fitness within safe walking distance from home.”

It now includes the following amenities:

  • 8 soccer fields
  • 2 softball fields
  • 2 Detroit Pistons basketball courts
  • 1 baseball field
  • 1 Mile Walking Path
  • 2 Picnic Shelters
  • Fitness Equipment
  • 40-car parking lot
  • New Comfort station
  • Playground enhancement
  • Benches, Picnic Tables, Bike Racks

© 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

