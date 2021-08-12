Oroville seasonal shuttle service to end

Yuba-Sutter Transit announced on Wednesday that the Oroville seasonal shuttle service will end two weeks early.

According to a release issued by the transit agency, Pacific Coast Producers (PCP) will terminate their short-term seasonal service agreement effective Friday, Aug. 20, due to insufficient ridership to justify the operating cost.

“This route, which began July 12, was created with the financial support of PCP to provide a safe and reliable transportation option for plant employees during the busy food processing season,” the release stated. “While ridership has gradually increased over the four weeks of service, it remains well below the level necessary to justify continued operation and PCP has chosen to terminate the route two weeks short of the scheduled end date of Friday, Sept. 3.”

According to the release, the Oroville shuttle operates three roundtrips a day, seven days a week with service from stops in Yuba City, Live Oak and Gridley to the employee entrance at the Oroville facility.

“While the schedule is designed to coordinate with the three main work shifts at the plant, the shuttle is also open to the general public,” the release said.

Service will continue to operate as scheduled until the 3:45 p.m. departure from PCP’s Oroville facility on Friday, Aug. 20.

For more information, call 742-2877, email info@yubasuttertransit.com or visit www.yubasuttertransit.com.