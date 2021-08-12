Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Oroville, CA

Oroville seasonal shuttle service to end

By Appeal Staff Report
Posted by 
Appeal-Democrat
Appeal-Democrat
 6 days ago

Yuba-Sutter Transit announced on Wednesday that the Oroville seasonal shuttle service will end two weeks early.

According to a release issued by the transit agency, Pacific Coast Producers (PCP) will terminate their short-term seasonal service agreement effective Friday, Aug. 20, due to insufficient ridership to justify the operating cost.

“This route, which began July 12, was created with the financial support of PCP to provide a safe and reliable transportation option for plant employees during the busy food processing season,” the release stated. “While ridership has gradually increased over the four weeks of service, it remains well below the level necessary to justify continued operation and PCP has chosen to terminate the route two weeks short of the scheduled end date of Friday, Sept. 3.”

According to the release, the Oroville shuttle operates three roundtrips a day, seven days a week with service from stops in Yuba City, Live Oak and Gridley to the employee entrance at the Oroville facility.

“While the schedule is designed to coordinate with the three main work shifts at the plant, the shuttle is also open to the general public,” the release said.

Service will continue to operate as scheduled until the 3:45 p.m. departure from PCP’s Oroville facility on Friday, Aug. 20.

For more information, call 742-2877, email info@yubasuttertransit.com or visit www.yubasuttertransit.com.

Comments / 0

Appeal-Democrat

Appeal-Democrat

Marysville, CA
3K+
Followers
185
Post
553K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Appeal-Democrat

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oroville, CA
City
Gridley, CA
Oroville, CA
Traffic
City
Yuba City, CA
Local
California Traffic
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shuttle Service#Yuba Sutter Transit#Pacific Coast Producers#Pcp#Live Oak
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Food Service
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden scrambles to limit damage to credibility from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - When President Joe Biden appeared in the White House East Room on July 8 to stress that the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan was proceeding apace, he declared that a Taliban takeover of the country was not inevitable. Five weeks later, the Taliban is in charge,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...

Comments / 0

Community Policy