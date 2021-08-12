Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
La Paz County, AZ

Special Weather Statement issued for Aguila Valley, Central La Paz by NWS

weather.gov
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-11 16:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:15:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Aguila Valley; Central La Paz A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central La Paz and Maricopa Counties through 815 PM MST At 710 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Aguila, or 26 miles west of Wickenburg, moving west at 5 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Dangerous driving conditions. Locations impacted include Gladden and Aguila. This includes US Highway 60 between mile markers 65 and 93. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Maricopa County, AZ
County
La Paz County, AZ
City
Aguila, AZ
City
Wickenburg, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Special Weather Statement#Central La Paz#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Biden scrambles to limit damage to credibility from Afghanistan

WASHINGTON, Aug 17 (Reuters) - When President Joe Biden appeared in the White House East Room on July 8 to stress that the U.S. pullout from Afghanistan was proceeding apace, he declared that a Taliban takeover of the country was not inevitable. Five weeks later, the Taliban is in charge,...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

New Zealand coronavirus cases edge up to 7

WELLINGTON, Aug 18 (Reuters) - New Zealand has recorded two new cases of coronavirus, taking the total number of infections to seven in the latest outbreak, the government said on Wednesday. Genome sequencing tests on the first positive case recorded in Auckland on Tuesday was linked to the outbreak in...
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

School districts impose mask mandates, defying GOP governors

School districts at the epicenter of a summer surge in coronavirus cases are ordering students and staff to wear masks to stem the pandemic’s spread, in open defiance of Republican governors who have attempted to bar them from imposing new restrictions. Districts in Florida, Texas, Oklahoma and Arizona are among...

Comments / 0

Community Policy