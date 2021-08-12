Special Weather Statement issued for Tonopah Desert by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-11 16:24:00 PDT Expires: 2021-08-11 20:00:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Areas of blowing dust will cause suddenly reduced visibility especially near farm fields. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Tonopah Desert A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of east central La Paz and Maricopa Counties through 800 PM MST At 700 PM MST, Doppler radar was tracking a group of strong thunderstorms over far western Maricopa and eastern La Paz Counties 15 miles southeast of Salome, or 32 miles west of Tonopah. The storms were nearly stationary. HAZARD...Wind gusts of 50 to 55 mph. Dense blowing dust. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Dangerous driving conditions. Locations impacted include Salome, Vicksburg, Vicksburg Junction, Wenden and Harcuvar. This includes the following highways AZ Interstate 10 between mile markers 44 and 87. US Highway 60 between mile markers 44 and 64. AZ Route 72 between mile markers 46 and 49. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...55 MPH