TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The Tyler Museum of Art is celebrating its 50th anniversary this year and wanted to bring out some of their greatest pieces of art work. An exhibit called Building A Legacy part two is being shown at the museum. Close to 30 works of art out of the museums permanent collection is on display. The museum curator had the task of going through the pieces and deciding which works would be on display that people don’t usually get to see.