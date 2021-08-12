Cancel
Upshur County, WV

UCYLA hosts successful Show and Sale

By Aug 11, 2021
The Recorddelta
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCKHANNON — The Upshur County Youth Livestock Association held a successful four-day show and sale this past weekend. The exhibitors who took part in the event spent months of long nights, hard work, and endless skill to provide fantastic entries for the buyers. Entries were made into seven categories including apiary, market beef, market goat, market rabbit, sheep/market lamb, swine/market hog, and poultry/eggs. A total of 37 youth exhibited 78 impressive projects, which were purchased by 35 different buyers.

