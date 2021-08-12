UCYLA hosts successful Show and Sale
BUCKHANNON — The Upshur County Youth Livestock Association held a successful four-day show and sale this past weekend. The exhibitors who took part in the event spent months of long nights, hard work, and endless skill to provide fantastic entries for the buyers. Entries were made into seven categories including apiary, market beef, market goat, market rabbit, sheep/market lamb, swine/market hog, and poultry/eggs. A total of 37 youth exhibited 78 impressive projects, which were purchased by 35 different buyers.therecorddelta.com
