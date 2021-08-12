NAACP: Justice must probe arrest threats against Texas Dems
WASHINGTON (AP) — The NAACP, one of the nation’s leading civil rights groups, is urging the Justice Department to investigate whether a federal crime was being committed when Texas Republicans threatened to have their Democratic colleagues arrested for refusing to attend a legislative session in an effort to try and block a https://apnews.com/article/government-and-politics-texas-voting-voting-rights-7d9f2da74fb647b40214fa88ccdbcebb">sweeping elections overhaul bill that makes it harder to vote in the state.www.edglentoday.com
