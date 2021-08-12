Cancel
Texas State

NAACP: Justice must probe arrest threats against Texas Dems

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — The NAACP, one of the nation’s leading civil rights groups, is urging the Justice Department to investigate whether a federal crime was being committed when Texas Republicans threatened to have their Democratic colleagues arrested for refusing to attend a legislative session in an effort to try and block a https://apnews.com/article/government-and-politics-texas-voting-voting-rights-7d9f2da74fb647b40214fa88ccdbcebb">sweeping elections overhaul bill that makes it harder to vote in the state.

Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Holder encourages Democrats to protest in the streets, get arrested for voting rights

Former U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder encouraged Democrats to protest in favor of voting rights by taking to the streets and getting arrested. "Power cedes nothing without a demand," Holder told MSNBC’s Rachel Maddow on Thursday night. "We too often underestimate the power that we have as regular American citizens by marching, by protesting, by raising our voices. If we make our voices known, if we demand the kind of change, the fair change that we’re seeking, I think it will help in the process."
U.S. PoliticsMSNBC

NAACP urges DOJ to investigate ‘outrageous’ TX Dem arrest warrants

NAACP President Derrick Johnson says the Texas GOP issuing arrest warrants to force the Texas Democrats back into the chamber to pass the anti-voting bill they’ve blocked is “a form of intimidation” and that’s why his organization is asking the Justice Department to investigate if the warrants are legal.Aug. 13, 2021.
Texas Statewabcradio.com

WANTED: Arrest warrants issued for Texas Dems that fled state over voting bill

AUSTIN, TEXAS (77WABC) – WANTED! Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan arrest warrants for 52 Democrats late Tuesday. The lawmaker signed the civil arrest warrants for the 52 Democrats who flew out of Austin to avoid voting on a controversial election integrity bill. The Democratic lawmakers claim the bill infringes on the rights of minorities to cast ballots. The chamber voted 80-12 to force the runaway lawmakers to return to the statehouse, according to The Dallas Morning News.
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Texas House Democrats sue state leaders over arrest threats

More than 20 Texas House Democrats filed a lawsuit against three Republicans on Friday, claiming their constitutional rights were violated when GOP leaders attempted to bring them back to the state to hold a vote on an elections bill during a special session. The 22 Texas House Democrats filed a...
Texas Statetexasstandard.org

This Week In Texas Politics: Arrest Warrants For House Dems, School ‘Revolt’ Over COVID Protocols

A second special session of the Texas Legislature kicked off this week – but with many Texas’ Democratic lawmakers still out-of-state, there’s still no quorum. Matthew Watkins, managing editor for news and politics at the Texas Tribune, is keeping an eye on the latest news from the Lege. In the Texas House “work … has basically been ground to a halt,” Watkins says, adding right now “it’s basically wait and see” if a quorum will materialize this session.
Austin, TXPosted by
KVIA ABC-7

Texas House Speaker signs arrest warrants for absent Dems

AUSTIN, Texas -- Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan on Tuesday night signed civil arrest warrants for 52 House Democrats still missing from the state Capitol as he aimed to regain the quorum needed for the chamber to begin moving legislation during the second special session. The move was confirmed by Phelan spokesperson Enrique Marquez, who said the warrants The post Texas House Speaker signs arrest warrants for absent Dems appeared first on KVIA.
Texas Statefoxwilmington.com

Texas Dems start returning home after restraining order blocking arrests

Texas House Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to block consideration of a Republican-backed elections bill have begun returning home this week after a district judge granted a temporary restraining order barring Gov. Greg Abbott from ordering their arrest. Democratic State Rep. James Talarico was among the first to announce...
Phoenix, AZArizona Capitol Times

Dem Senator Navarrete arrested

A Democratic state senator was arrested on suspicion of molestation Thursday evening, Phoenix police confirmed. Phoenix Police communications director Donna Rossi said that Sen. Otoniel “Tony” Navarrete, a Phoenix Democrat, was arrested and said more information about charges likely won’t be available until Friday, after he’s fully booked. “We did...
Texas StateDallas News

Texas NAACP: Democrats broke quorum to represent their voters

Many GOP leaders are accusing Texas House Democrats of failing to do their jobs because they broke quorum to kill a vote on the unfair election regulations bill, which was being rammed through the Texas Legislature. The NAACP believes that the legislators who fled to Washington during this special session were left with no realistic alternative.
Congress & CourtsSlate

Ron DeSantis May Have Already Delivered the House to Republicans in 2022

The fight for control over the House of Representatives is already a nightmare for the Democratic Party. Currently, Democrats hold a mere five-seat majority in the chamber, and Republican-controlled state legislatures are preparing to draw new gerrymanders that will entrench GOP power for a decade. But not all hope is lost. The 2020 census produced surprisingly decent results for Democrats, adding just a handful of new House seats to red states and tracking massive demographic decline in many Republican regions. As usual at the outset of a new decade, the battle for the House will likely come down to redistricting. And the redistricting process in just one state, Florida, may make or break Democrats’ majority.
BusinessPosted by
CBS DFW

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming?

) — Many Americans have relied on stimulus checks to get through COVID. The pandemic continues 17 months after the economy initially shut down, with the Delta variant driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. The rise comes amidst an improving economic conditions and could slow the recovery. Meanwhile, some people are still waiting for their recovery to start. Unemployment exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with job opportunities widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus is scheduled to end on Labor Day, and about half of all states have already ended it (or attempted to). Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills. A fourth stimulus check would certainly help those in need. But can we expect more help from the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) in 2021?
Texas StatePosted by
Ash Jurberg

No More Liquor? Texas Governor Abbott Threatens To Pull Liquor Licences

As COVID-19 continues to ravage Texas and cases escalate, some businesses are looking to protect their customers by requiring proof of vaccination for entry. Unfortunately for them, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill in June that prohibits businesses from requiring customers to show proof of vaccination to enter. Now was as the COVID crisis escalates, Governor Abbott says he will pull the liquor license of any restaurant with vaccine requirements.

