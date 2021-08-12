I have to admit, I started liking Spurrier the day he got

You're entitled to your opinion. You are correct on the 21 points and what that analysis fails to take in to account is how many of those 21 per game were the direct result of Vick and how those other QB's might have replicated that production. In perhaps the most obvious example, I doubt any of the QB's you name outside of TT would have a shot at replicating the "Miracle in Morgantown" and I feel comfortable that an in depth analysis of that '99 season would present other examples. We just have a difference of opinion with a very limited area of common ground.