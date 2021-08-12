Cancel
Football

I have to admit, I started liking Spurrier the day he got

tigernet.com
 6 days ago

Blatant holding on that 1st clip of the Mike Davis TD. SMH, should have been called back, LOL!. that royal screwing by the ref in the Michigan game....The WOlverines were CLEARLY 2 inches short, and the ref said,"First Down!"......Spurrier made him look at it again, and the camera zoomed in. Yep, 2 inches short and once again the ref said," First down".....Spurrier went crazy, just like any of us on Tnet would have done......Then, next play....CLOWNEY!

NBAfadeawayworld.net

Isaiah Thomas Explains Why He Was Crying After 81-Point Game: "I Was Showing Y’all What It Feels Like To Give Everything You Have To Something You Love And To See It Slowly Coming Back."

At the conclusion of the 2016-17 NBA season, then-Celtics star Isaiah Thomas had proved himself to be among the best scorers in basketball. After posting season averages of 28.9 points, 5.9 assists, and 2.7 rebounds per game. on46% shooting, IT became a fan-favorite in Boston, and the future looked bright.
NFLsportswar.com

Like I said..

You're entitled to your opinion. You are correct on the 21 points and what that analysis fails to take in to account is how many of those 21 per game were the direct result of Vick and how those other QB's might have replicated that production. In perhaps the most obvious example, I doubt any of the QB's you name outside of TT would have a shot at replicating the "Miracle in Morgantown" and I feel comfortable that an in depth analysis of that '99 season would present other examples. We just have a difference of opinion with a very limited area of common ground.
Sportssportswar.com

Got to admit I got psyched seeing the Ad for Boys-Bucs on September 9.

Little below this is blurb on Canady trying to make 'Boys roster. Urban .. -- AMP HOO 08/08/2021 11:35PM. Got to admit I got psyched seeing the Ad for Boys-Bucs on September 9. -- jdubforwahoowa 08/09/2021 09:29AM. You must log in before you can reply to this message. Please login...
College Sportssportswar.com

I've got news for VT. They better start winning games.

A program lingering around 6-6 in the ACC for another five years might not be in a very good position when it all goes down. I am also skeptical of the long term prospects of the cash flow from the current cable model moving forward--so the SEC-will-want-to-get-into-Virginia line might not work in 5 years.
Florida Statetigernet.com

Re: I actually hope Dabo goes full "Florida Era Spurrier" on

Dabo would never do it, of course. But, we can always dream....... I am fine with Dabo going full "Dabo" again and enforcing literacy on the noles. Make the nole game an episode of reading rainbow for six seasons and a movie. out of conference teams. They didn’t run. Correct...
Footballtigernet.com

Re: I still wish he had thought to save that ball.......

HUNTER “COVID-13” RENFROW. Not me. Going for and getting the onside kick seeing dabo shove it in sabans face was the icing on the cake. total worth the 2 years of my life that I lost when I first saw the ball dribbling in front of our kicker.
NFLtigernet.com

Re: Keep hearing DJ is great but he’s no Trevor Lawrence. Why?

We all know Trevor had the “IT” factor. He had all the intangibles. Great arm. He was truly the whole package. But what separates him from DJ? After the ND game last year DJ showed me he has everything all the tools that TL had. I don’t see why he’s being put into a different category as Trevor.
College Sportstigernet.com

Re: Fair enough. I think DJU will show them how elite he is

This year but I have no problem in them having Howell and King above him at this point. Things being said like this about about another elite player, it only causes them to bring there A game every time, or the pressure from the talk can cause them to prove the talkers right. What kind of metal is DJ made of, I'm going with Titanium, and he will shut the talkers up, because DJ will bring his A game every time he lines up behind center!!!!
NBAsportswar.com

With Stevens as Celtics GM, I wonder if he starts paying closer ...

Attention to our players. I get the feeling Stevens likes what our program has to offer. That will be good for recruting. Kudos to Stevens. He's done pretty well as GM for the first time. I thought the Smart signing was a good one. Yeah ... he's mercurial, but he' a max effort guy and plays defense. He just needs to rein in his irrational confidence on offense. Stevens also got rid of Kemba's terrible contract.
Bennettsville, SCtigernet.com

Any of you still have sore finger tips from this . . .

F5335A06-80C1-4D68-9A9B-7DD9623B7726.jpeg(46.8 K) The No. 1 football recruit in the Class of 2020, Bryan Bresee, named six schools as finalists on Friday. For some reason it popped up on my home screen after entering Cotton information for a farmer in Bennettsville, SC today. Unprovoked, boom!!! It just appeared . . . Dammmnest thing I ever did see?!!!

