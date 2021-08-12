I have to admit, I started liking Spurrier the day he got
Blatant holding on that 1st clip of the Mike Davis TD. SMH, should have been called back, LOL!. that royal screwing by the ref in the Michigan game....The WOlverines were CLEARLY 2 inches short, and the ref said,"First Down!"......Spurrier made him look at it again, and the camera zoomed in. Yep, 2 inches short and once again the ref said," First down".....Spurrier went crazy, just like any of us on Tnet would have done......Then, next play....CLOWNEY!www.tigernet.com
Comments / 0