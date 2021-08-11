Bayern seeks to complete decade of Bundesliga domination

The 2021 Bundesliga season opens up Friday as reigning champs Bayern Munich take on Borussia Monchengladbach. Bayern is gunning for a record 10th straight title in the German League and will be doing under a new coach, Julian Nagelsmann. Once again, the club will be turning to stars like Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller and Manuel Nauer to work through a tough Bundesliga this year. On the other side, Gladbach is also playing under a new coach, Adi Hütter. The club will be looking to turn things around after an eighth-place finish last season. As has been the case with most of the Bundesliga schedule, Friday’s match will not be on conventional TV channels in the United States. Instead, most German league matches will be broadcast exclusively via ESPN+.