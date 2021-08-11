Cancel
Soccer

Bayern seeks to complete decade of Bundesliga domination

FOX Sports
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Fans are back but the fundamental question remains the same as the Bundesliga season begins Friday. The Bavarian powerhouse has won an unprecedented nine consecutive German league titles and looks likely to complete a decade of domination. “The chase is on. The team knows that the others...

Related
SoccerPosted by
FanSided

Bayern Munich: Alphonso Davies ready for Bundesliga opener

After more than two months, Bundesliga will be back this coming weekend. Bayern Munich will begin their title defense with a tricky away clash against Borussia Monchengladbach. Ahead of Friday’s trip to Borussia Park, Die Roten has received a massive boost on Monday. Die Roten confirmed on Monday that Alphonso...
Soccernorthwestgeorgianews.com

Davies and Coman join Bayern team training ahead of Bundesliga opener

Berlin — Full back Alphonso Davies and winger Kingsley Coman joined Bayern Munich team training on Monday after recovering from injury. Davies tore his ankle ligaments during Canada's build-up to the Gold Cup in mid-July, while Coman had been training individually since he suffered a bruised rib during the friendly game against Napoli.
FIFAdotesports.com

How to complete FUTTIES Bundesliga Upgrade SBC in FIFA 21 Ultimate Team

EA Sports = introduced a set of three new league squad-building challenges (SBCs) to FIFA 21 Ultimate Team yesterday, Aug. 5, including the FUTTIES Bundesliga Upgrade. EA added the three new league SBCs during the FUTTIES promo, which started on July 16 and there are 150 special cards from past FUT promos, such as Team of the Season (TOTS), available in packs.
SoccerFresno Bee

Bundesliga contenders: A look at Bayern, Leipzig, Dortmund

The new Bundesliga season begins with Bayern Munich the favorite to win yet another title. Bayern begins its bid for a record-extending 10th consecutive German championship at Borussia Mönchengladbach on Friday. Here is a look at Bayern and the teams expected to push it hardest over the season. BAYERN MUNICH.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

American teen Scally makes Bundesliga debut vs. Bayern

MÖNCHENGLADBACH, Germany (AP) — American teenager Joe Scally helped Borussia Mönchengladbach earn a 1-1 draw against defending champion Bayern Munich on Friday as he made his Bundesliga debut in the opening game of the season. The 18-year-old Scally, who joined Gladbach from New York City FC in January, put in...
Soccerolympics.com

Bayern Munich chase 10th straight Bundesliga title - watch live streaming

With the Bundesliga 2021-22 season ready to kick off, Bayern Munich are looking to lift the title for the 10th straight time. The defending champions begin their campaign on the midnight of August 14 against Borussia Monchengladbach – a club that defeated Bayern in a pre-season friendly. Bayern’s preparation for...
Soccerbetql.co

Bundesliga Preview and Pick: Borussia Mönchengladbach vs. Bayern Munich

Under new manager Julian Nagelsmann, Bayern Munich will begin its quest for a 10th consecutive Bundesliga title. Just one more trophy will complete a decade of dominance for the Bavarians. The campaign begins on Friday when they hit the road against Borussia Mönchengladbach, which is hoping to rebound from a disappointing finish last season.
SoccerCBS Sports

2021 Bundesliga odds, August 13 picks: Proven insider reveals best bets for Bayern Munich vs. Monchengladbach

Bayern Munich is loaded for another title run, but taking on Borussia Monchengladbach on the road in Friday's 2021-22 German Bundesliga season opener won't be an easy task. Bayern won its ninth straight Bundesliga title, its 31st overall, with ease last season, going 24-6-4 and finishing 13 points clear of second-place RB Leipzig. Monchengladbach is expected to contend for a European competition qualifying spot after a disappointing eight-place finish last year. The teams have played to a draw just once in the past 12 meetings, with Bayern taking six wins and Gladbach winning five.
SoccerPosted by
MassLive.com

Bayern Munich vs. Gladbach: Live stream, start time, how to watch Bundesliga 2021

The 2021 Bundesliga season opens up Friday as reigning champs Bayern Munich take on Borussia Monchengladbach. Bayern is gunning for a record 10th straight title in the German League and will be doing under a new coach, Julian Nagelsmann. Once again, the club will be turning to stars like Robert Lewandowski, Thomas Müller and Manuel Nauer to work through a tough Bundesliga this year. On the other side, Gladbach is also playing under a new coach, Adi Hütter. The club will be looking to turn things around after an eighth-place finish last season. As has been the case with most of the Bundesliga schedule, Friday’s match will not be on conventional TV channels in the United States. Instead, most German league matches will be broadcast exclusively via ESPN+.
MLSSporting News

Joe Scally's Bundesliga debut against Bayern Munich sends USMNT Twitter into overdrive

U.S. Soccer Twitter was abuzz on the first big day of the European soccer season after what fans saw in the opening Bundesliga match. American Joe Scally, an 18-year-old right back who made just seven appearances while in Major League Soccer, started and shined for Borussia Monchengladbach against defending German champion Bayern Munich. It was his first start in the Bundesliga and he did the business against German internationals Leroy Sane and Thomas Muller, all while technically playing out of position at left back.
SoccerPosted by
NJ.com

How to watch Germany’s Bundesliga in USA in 2021-22: Live streams, TV channel for Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, Red Bull Leipzig, more

The 2021-22 edition of the Bundesliga, German soccer’s top division, kicks off on Friday, August 13 (8/13/21), when defending champion Bayern Munich, led by the league’s leading scorer Robert Lewandowski, faces Borussia Monchengladbach at BORUSSIA-PARK in Monchengladbach, Germany. Fans in the United States can watch the contest, as well as...
Premier LeaguePosted by
The Independent

Is Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch German Super Cup

The first piece of silverware of the season is up for grabs in Germany, when Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich clash in the Super Cup. Always an exciting and watchable game, the two clubs make for even more intriguing following this year as they embark on new eras with new head coaches, Marco Rose and Julian Nagelsmann appointed at the two clubs respectively this summer.

