Graves picks up additional duties at Rockridge

By TERRY DUCKETT
Quad-Cities Times
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEDGINGTON — Daphne Graves' role at Rockridge High School has expanded greatly this year, taking on the positions of athletic director and dean of students. She replaces Scott Daly as Rockridge's A.D., enabling Daly to concentrate on his post as the Rockridge junior high principal. In taking on her additional duties, Graves has moved on from her posts as both a physical education teacher and as the Rockets' junior varsity softball coach.

