NEW YORK, Aug. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Marking their Soho flagship store's one year anniversary, Pacsun will host an exclusive first live streaming shopping event for the limited edition Vans shoe in collaboration with A$AP Rocky on August 6 at 10ET. Pacsun influencer and content creator, Mathieu Simoneau, who also appears in Pacsun campaigns, will host the brand's first live streaming shopping event. Pacsun's focus has always been its community of youth and speaking the language of its consumers, which has sparked an increase in social media efforts on behalf of the brand and exploration into newer platforms, like online entertainment.