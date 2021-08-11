Frances Marian Mosher, 96, rural Scottsbluff

Frances Marian Mosher, 96, of rural Scottsbluff, passed away Monday, August 9, 2021, at The Residency in Scottsbluff due to complications from a long-standing illness. Her memorial service will be held at 4pm on Monday, August 16, 2021, at Bridgman Funeral Home in Scottsbluff with Pastor Charles Richardson officiating. Private family inurnment will take place at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Marian’s honor be made in care of the family to be designated at a later time. Online condolences may be made by viewing her memorial page at www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.