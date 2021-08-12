Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Fluent Commerce Teams with Adobe to Provide Best-in-Class Distributed Order Management

Register Citizen
 6 days ago

SYDNEY, Australia (PRWEB) August 11, 2021. The leading provider of a cloud-native distributed Order Management System (OMS), Fluent Commerce, announced today it has joined the Adobe Exchange Partner Program as a Premier Partner. Designed to enable omnichannel order and inventory management at scale, Fluent Order Management provides the efficiency and flexibility both businesses and customers demand. In addition, Fluent Commerce has developed a connector that enables fast integration between Fluent Order Management and Adobe Commerce and Magento Open Source.

www.registercitizen.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Customer Loyalty#Cloud Software#Fluent Order Management#Adobe Commerce#Magento Open Source#Prweb#Order Management System#Oms#Svp Channel Alliances#Saas#Sell Virtual#Global Tech Partners#Ux#Fluentcommerce Com#Jd Sports#Target#Marks Spencer
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Customer Service
Place
Sydney
Related
Economywraltechwire.com

Your startup needs a product engineer – immediately

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK – Who’s in charge of building your company’s product?. Unless you’re flying solo, there are probably multiple answers to this question. But that’s changing. The role of “product” within almost all industries is trending toward less emphasis on product management and product marketing, and more towards using technology and data to determine everything from what we’re building to how we’re selling it.
Career Development & Adviceenterprisersproject.com

Hybrid work: 7 best practices to manage teams

Hybrid work models present an opportunity to mix the best of both remote and on-site work. This model, fueled by the pandemic, appears to have widespread and long-term appeal: In a March 2021 Accenture survey of more than 9,300 professionals worldwide, 83 percent of the respondents said they’d prefer a hybrid work model going forward.
Softwareaustinnews.net

HungerRush Launches HungerRush 360 Cloud Point-of-Sale (POS) System

New HungerRush 360 lets restaurants delight guests, drive loyalty, and enhance efficiency to grow digital and in-store sales. HOUSTON, TX and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / August 17, 2021 / HungerRush™, a leading cloud-based software provider for the restaurant industry, announced today the launch of HungerRush 360, a fully integrated cloud point-of-sale (POS) system that provides a 360-degree view of the entire restaurant experience, including restaurant management, digital ordering, customer engagement, delivery, and payment processing.
Technologymartechseries.com

FileInvite Named Hot Vendor in Aragon Research’s Workflow and Content Automation 2021 Report

FileInvite’s innovative platform improves efficiency and customer experience through secure, automated document collection. FileInvite, a document and data collection platform provider, announced that it has been included in the list of “Hot Vendors” in Aragon Research’s latest report, Hot Vendors in Workflow and Content Automation, 2021. FileInvite offers a new way to improve and simplify the time-ladened, confusing, and frustrating experience of getting documents from customers.
Lifestylebusinesstravelnews.com

Amex GBT Earns Patents for Booking, Chat Tech

American Express Global Business Travel has been awarded two new U.S. patents for technology designed for use by corporate travelers and travel managers, according to the company. One patent is for what Amex GBT described as a "neural network for optimizing the display of hotels on a user interface." The...
Economyaibusiness.com

More vendors acquire their way into the intelligent automation space

What recent acquisitions by Uniphore, Salesforce, and Appian mean for the market. I was on vacation for the better part of the last couple of weeks and sure enough, I missed a few acquisitions in the intelligent automation space that are worth noting. Uniphore, Salesforce (MuleSoft), and Appian announced their...
Softwaremurphyshockeylaw.net

SME Accounting Software Market Dynamics, Forecast Analysis, Supply Demand 2021-2026 | Sage, Zoho Books, Unit4, Workday, Aspect Software, etc

SME Accounting Software Market 2021 Report provides in-depth and skilled research about the current state and prospects for the international SME Accounting Software market. The study provides the basic information: definitions of classes, applications, and business series reviews; sector policies, strategies; SME Accounting Software product specs; production processes; cost structures, etc. It then assesses SME Accounting Software industry market conditions.
IndustrySupply & Demand Chain Executive

Is There Value in Connecting Your Supply Network Ecosystem?

There’s a lot of information out there on the level of demand volatility and the fragile nature of the supply chain. Now ask yourself “why,” given the level of investment that has occurred to improve supply chain operational performance. Establishing a data-driven supply chain. The challenges frequently accompanying today’s supply...
Softwareaithority.com

Allganize, Inc. Launches New AI Solution That Truly Automates Business Workflows

Allganize Automation 2.0 enables customers to take full advantage of automating natural language understanding tasks for one complete automation solution. Allganize, Inc. is an industry-leading conversational artificial intelligence solution that helps automate business workflows using natural language understanding. Meant to help employees save time by finding immediate answers through smart AI search, Allganize enables customers to instantly resolve support inquiries via a self-service AI answer bot. Allganize has now launched a complete automation solution that streamlines natural language understanding tasks.
Businessaithority.com

Mitel Accelerates Business Transformation With Addition Of New Executive Leaders

World Class Veteran Leaders in Cloud Operations, Channel Sales, Service Delivery and Market Intelligence Recruited to Fuel Mitel’s Growth as a Cloud Communications Leader. Mitel a global leader in business communications, announced the addition of several world-class executives to its senior leadership team, all of whom bring expertise to their roles and will support Mitel’s strategic and cultural transformation as a frontrunner in the communications and collaboration space.
TechnologyRegister Citizen

6 Reasons Why Your Business Should Be Using a Private Cloud

Cloud computing has been with us for some time now and is the chosen method of storing data for many businesses. The cloud is a simple concept: Instead of storing data on a physical server, it is stored on the internet. There are many reasons why this is preferable to traditional storage methods.
TechnologyRegister Citizen

EMA Design Automation and Digi-Key Electronics Collaborate to Offer New Supply Chain-Driven Design Product for OrCAD

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. EMA Design Automation® (http://www.ema-eda.com), a full-service provider and innovator of Electronic Design Automation (EDA) solutions, and Digi-Key Electronics, which offers the world's largest selection of in-stock and ready-to-ship electronic components, have collaborated to release the OrCAD® Capture Bundle, a special offer available only on digikey.com.
BusinessRegister Citizen

Dainese Selects Centric PLM™ to Streamline Quality, Safety and Compliance

CAMPBELL, Calif. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. Leading Italian sports safety manufacturer Dainese has selected Centric Software®’s Product Lifecycle Management (PLM) solution to create a single point of collaboration for all product development processes. Centric Software provides the most innovative enterprise solutions to plan, design, develop, source and sell products such as apparel, footwear, sporting goods, furniture, home décor, cosmetics, food & beverage and luxury to achieve strategic and operational digital transformation goals.
Computerstowardsdatascience.com

Find the Best-Matching Distribution for Your Data Effortlessly

How to find the best-matching statistical distributions for your data points — in an automated and easy way. And, then how to extend the utility further. You have some data points. Numeric, preferably. And you want to find out which statistical distribution they might have come from. Classic statistical inference...
InternetRegister Citizen

3 Keys to Innovation I Discovered While Creating My Own Online Platform

Everyone’s constantly looking to innovate, and innovation is how we move forward as a society. It’s how we empower our local communities, as well as make massive waves at a global level. It’s what every organization on this planet is trying to incorporate in its operations, and it’s what several next-gen start-ups revolve entirely around.
IndustryRegister Citizen

Garvey's New On-Demand Distribution Systems Transfer Products to Parallel Stations with No Stopping, No Waiting, and No Downtime

BLUE ANCHOR, N.J. (PRWEB) August 17, 2021. To speed up their production lines, many manufacturers employ parallel stations at one or more steps in the process. For example, automotive manufacturers may have multiple machining stations, household goods manufacturers may have multiple depucking stations, and food manufacturers may have multiple packaging stations. This approach allows faster processing than a strictly linear configuration, but there is a commonly overlooked inefficiency on these production lines: the system used to transfer the products from a mass flow to the parallel stations.
Businesslpgasmagazine.com

Cargas, Salesforce enter consulting partnership

Cargas has partnered with Salesforce, a business solutions company, to support Salesforce’s customer relationship management (CRM) products. As a consulting partner, Cargas will implement and support Salesforce solutions for sales, marketing, service and more. Cargas will also implement integrations between Salesforce and other products, including Sage Intacct for enterprise resource planning (ERP) needs, and Cargas Energy, the company’s proprietary fuel delivery software.

Comments / 0

Community Policy