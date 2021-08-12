Cancel
NFL

Detroit Lions trash just became the Houston Texans treasure

By Don Drysdale
Detroit Sports Nation
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Tuesday, the Detroit Lions announced they had waived center Drake Jackson. Well, one day later, the Houston Texans swooped in and claimed Jackson off waivers from the Lions. Jackson, who went undrafted, was the second most valuable center in the 2021 draft in terms Pro Football Focus Wins Above...

Detroit, MI
