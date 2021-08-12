Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Knoxville, TN

Knoxville man accused of writing ISIS materials appears in federal court

Posted by 
WBIR
WBIR
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aZFOg_0bP8JGUR00

A Knoxville man accused of helping ISIS, the Middle East terrorist group, appeared in court Wednesday.

Benjamin Carpenter, 31, is accused of translating an ISIS execution video and officials said he was in contact with a known ISIS recruiter. Prosecutors also said he used his mother's computer issued from the University of Tennessee to write a blog post for a pro-ISIS website.

Carpenter said he would represent himself in court, and officials assigned him elbow counsel to help guide him through court proceedings. However, that counsel will not be involved in his defense.

Transcripts of his April 5 hearing show Carpenter lived with his mother in Knoxville for two and a half years before his March arrest. She testified he does not have a bank account and worked only 10 hours a week at a pet sitting service.

Comments / 3

WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
13K+
Followers
6K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
Local
Tennessee Government
Knoxville, TN
Government
Knoxville, TN
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Isis#Federal Court#Isis
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Related

Comments / 3

Community Policy