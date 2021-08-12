Parish House provides backpacks and school supplies
BUCKHANNON — The Parish House spent last week giving out backpacks full of goodies for students from Upshur County. Volunteers and coordinators collected donations leading up to the massive backpack and school supply giveaway, which also included some hygiene essentials. With donations from the community, 800 backpacks were filled and prepared for the students. No matter the age or style, there was a backpack for every child in need.therecorddelta.com
